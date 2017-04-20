Advertisement

Subscribe
to the
Weekender

Advertisement

Democracy in Crisis Podcast: D Watkins and the Death of Freddie Gray

Posted by Democracy in Crisis | Apr 20, 2017 | Community/News, Democracy in Crisis

On this week’s episode, hosts Baynard Woods and Marc Steiner talk with D. Watkins, educator, editor at large at Salon.com and the author of The Cook Up and The Beast Side, about the drug war and Freddie Gray, who died after being arrested in Baltimore two years ago this week. And composer Ruby Fulton puts one of Trump’s tweets to music.

Democracy in Crisis is a weekly podcast hosted by Baynard Woods and Marc Steiner, produced and engineered by Mark Gunnery for The Center for Emerging Media. Theme music by Ruby Fulton and the Rhymes with Orchestra.

Tags
, , , , , ,

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS

Generously offered by businesses in the Iowa City area

Add a comment

*Please complete all fields correctly

Little Village is supported by:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles from Little Village

Posted by emma-husar
Iowa City police working to improve relationships with the community
The Iowa City Police Department is working to foster trust and improve relationships with the community by addressing racial profiling and bridging the gap between police officers and minorities, Iowa...
Posted by daniel-boscaljon
Lama Khenpo Choephel Rinpoche to visit Iowa City for a retreat at Milarepa Buddhist Center
The Milarepa Buddhist Center (207 Scott Ct, Iowa City), a volunteer-run Buddhist community that opened in 2016, will be hosting Tibetan Lama Khenpo Choephel Rinpoche for a retreat April 21-23.
Posted by lauren-shotwell
Kites for Kids event invites families to fly a kite while raising awareness of child abuse
The fourth annual Kites for Kids Festival wraps up at its final location ‑- Iowa City’s City Park Shelter 5 -- this Saturday at noon. The festival invites people to...