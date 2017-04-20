Democracy in Crisis Podcast: D Watkins and the Death of Freddie Gray

On this week’s episode, hosts Baynard Woods and Marc Steiner talk with D. Watkins, educator, editor at large at Salon.com and the author of The Cook Up and The Beast Side, about the drug war and Freddie Gray, who died after being arrested in Baltimore two years ago this week. And composer Ruby Fulton puts one of Trump’s tweets to music.

Democracy in Crisis is a weekly podcast hosted by Baynard Woods and Marc Steiner, produced and engineered by Mark Gunnery for The Center for Emerging Media. Theme music by Ruby Fulton and the Rhymes with Orchestra.