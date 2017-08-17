Advertisement

Democracy in Crisis Podcast: Charlottesville

Posted by Democracy in Crisis | Aug 17, 2017 | Democracy in Crisis

On this week’s episode Marc Steiner talks to co-host Baynard Woods and City Paper editor Brandon Soderberg about their experiences at the racist rally in Charlottesville.

Woods and Soderberg were in Charlottesville reporting on the white nationalist rally and counter-protests. They were across the street when the car driven by James Alex Fields Jr. drove into a crowd of anti-fascist, anti-racist activists, killing Heather Heyer and injuring 19 people.

“From the minute we got there, pretty much until Fields killed that woman and drove into all those people, it was just war,” Soderberg said.

Democracy in Crisis is a weekly podcast hosted by Baynard Woods and Marc Steiner, produced and engineered by Calvin Perry for The Center for Emerging Media. Theme music by Ruby Fulton and the Rhymes with Orchestra (although this week, we mixed it up a bit).

