Democracy in Crisis: Imara Jones on Disarray At 100 Days

Posted by Democracy in Crisis | Apr 27, 2017 | Columns, Democracy in Crisis

In this week’s episode, hosts Baynard Woods and Marc Steiner talk with writer and analyst Imara Jones about the chaos surrounding the White House as we approach the 100th day of the Trump administration. Imara Jones holds a degree from the London School of Economics and is currently developing a television news program aimed at progressive millennials of color.

Democracy in Crisis is a weekly podcast hosted by Baynard Woods and Marc Steiner, produced and engineered by Mark Gunnery for The Center for Emerging Media. Theme music by Ruby Fulton and the Rhymes with Orchestra.

