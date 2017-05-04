Daytrotter welcomes Philadelphia’s Beach Slang

Beach Slang, with Harsh Times and Starry Nights Daytrotter — Friday, May 5 at 8 p.m.

Philadelphia’s youthful, angsty punk rockers Beach Slang will be stopping in the Quad Cities this Friday, joined by QC locals Harsh Times and Iowa City’s Starry Nights. Jumping off their tour as the opening band for pop-punk hitmakers Jimmy Eat World, Beach Slang will be all ours on Friday Night. It should be a very energetic evening.

Beach Slang, who have been to town before to record a Daytrotter session, is a four-piece rock band; they have released a few EPs and mixtapes as well as two full-length albums. After their 2016 album A Loud Bash of Teenage Feelings was released, a dramatic onstage breakup last spring resulted in the band separating from their lead guitarist over assault allegations, and later parting from their drummer as well.

They re-formed the band around original frontman James Alex and bassist Ed McNulty, adding Boston power pop guitarist Aurore Ounjian and former Cursive/Afghan Whigs drummer Cully Symington. Beach Slang has an affected, dramatic quality that might be irritating if their level of energetic output and musicality was not quite so on point. Think Replacement, but more contemporary and slightly less self-aware.

Daytrotter has been on a long and successful kick of broadening its live music offerings to more diverse audiences since last summer, when its founder Sean Moeller left the organization to pursue opening another independent venue. Under the direction of Ben Crabb, Daytrotter has hosted a dizzying variety of live music events in its spare but comfortable large theater. The goal is quality over quantity — it’s rare that more than three or four shows are happening at the venue each month.

The venue has also catalyzed efforts to showcase local and regional talent, both as openers and as headliners, which is a distinct departure from Daytrotter earlier relationship to the local music scene. In keeping with that reach, opening for Beach Slang are popular Quad Cities punk/garage band Harsh Times — who are absolutely not to be missed — and Iowa City’s pop-punk shredders the Starry Nights.

The show kicks off at 8 p.m.; tickets are $12 in advance, $15 at the door. Afterwards, drop by Rozz Tox in Rock Island for a late night DJ set by musician Dennis Hockaday.