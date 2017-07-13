Advertisement

Subscribe
to the
Weekender

Advertisement

David Dondero returns to Iowa City tonight for a show at Public Space One

Posted by LV Promotions | Jul 13, 2017 | Arts & Entertainment

An evening with David Dondero + Liv Carrow

Public Space One — Thursday, July 13 at 8 p.m.

Photo via David Dondero

David Dondero returns to Iowa City with his “outbound sound” and the ups and downs (yes, he’s “been over- and under-rated”) of a singer-songwriter who has made a career not only on the road, but of the road (processing, performing, and navigating “highway archaeology,” that “snaky stretch of tar” in an average of 175 live shows per year over the last two decades). He joins Davenport musician Liv Carrow for an event cohosted by Little Village at Public Space One this evening at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 and are available at the door.

Weaving songs of specific locations (from the Golden Gate Bridge to the Rothko Chapel to the entire state of Florida) and specific people (from Michael Raines to John Ratliff (aka Pied Piper of the Flying Rats)) into powerful and profound contemporary tales—at times prescient (see: “The New Berlin Wall” written in 2013), often self-deprecating (“Number Zero with a Bullet,” “Less than the Air”)—the ever-present and always genuine Dondero sears and solders geography with geopolitics (“Song for the Civil Engineer”), heartbreak with humor (“Not Everybody Loves Your Doggie Like You Do”), depression with redemption (“your heart is like the Rothko chapel/cold dark void yet simple and intriguing/got me believing almost anything”).

The traveling troubadour will bring his craft to the church-basement-turned-avant-garde arts space that is the gallery at Public Space One. Unlike his previous Iowa City visitations which were either too big (opening for a crowd of thousands of bright-eyed Conor Oberst fans at the IMU) or too small (for a handful of people in the too-spacious Mill) this one will be just right: a show for those who admire lyrical craft from a diehard artist, for those who appreciate the art of live performance, for those there to hear their favorite road stories told afresh with a quivering honesty and well-worn guitar, in the presence of a true master songwriter. As if this wasn’t enough, Liv Carrow brings her fingerstyle guitar and a softer (if just as direct) voice to equally exquisite lyrics.

— John Engelbrecht

This article was originally published in Little Village issue 223.

Tags
, , ,
About The Author

LV Promotions

LV Promotions brings you sponsored posts, and updates on Little Village events and special projects.

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS

Generously offered by businesses in the Iowa City area

Add a comment

*Please complete all fields correctly

Little Village is supported by:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles from Little Village

Posted by jaret-morlan
‘The Big Sick’ brings an elevation of the romantic comedy genre to FilmScene
The best true stories are the ones that feel too unlikely to be true but too honest to be made up. There is a moment in The Big Sick, the...
Posted by rob-cline
Jugglers take to the streets in Cedar Rapids during the 70th International Jugglers’ Association Festival
Keep an eye out for flying objects in Cedar Rapids this week. The 70th annual International Jugglers’ Association Festival is in town.
Posted by zak-neumann
Former Frankie Teardrop frontman brings new project Cheap Fantasy to RADinc.
Jordan Bleau is no stranger to Iowa City. The Minneapolis-based musician and No Problem Records co-founder made the rounds at local bars and DIY venues with the now defunct fuzz-pop...