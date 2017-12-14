Dan Tedesco chases the lightning to Cedar Rapids







Dan Tedesco “Chase the Lightning” Legion Arts CSPS Hall — Thursday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m.

Like many independent artists, Des Moines musician Dan Tedesco logs many hours behind a windshield to get to each next gig. Tedesco has been touring his particular brand of impassioned folk-infused acoustic roots rock since his first album back in 2009.

His two latest albums — 2015’s Dan Tedesco and 2016’s Dan Tedesco II — were the products of demos that he recorded at home on his Apple iPad, and later in GarageBand. He told roots music journal No Depression in an interview earlier this fall that he was inspired in part by Bruce Springsteen’s DIY approach on 1982’s Nebraska.

<a href="http://dantedesco.bandcamp.com/album/death-in-the-valley">Death In The Valley by Dan Tedesco</a>

Right now he’s touring in support of a documentary film he made called Chasing the Lightning. It was filmed over two years, and captures the life of a working musician on the road.

He told No Depression, “[I’ve] watched a lot of documentary films and have never seen anyone tell the story of what it is to be a working musician. Maybe on a grandiose level maybe, but not the simplistic facts of being one of the other 99 percent of working musicians … I wanted to inspire people to do this but also give them a reality check if they think it is all grandiose.”

Dan Tedesco will be at CSPS Hall in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, Dec. 14. He’ll show the film, then hold a Q&A which will be followed by a short solo acoustic set. Tickets are $13 in advance and $16 at the door.