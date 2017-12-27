Cozy up with crafting events as the year comes to a close









As the temperatures drop and post-holiday schedules finally allow time for a bit of rest and relaxation, now is the perfect time to renew that creative spirit and create wintery decorations, or maybe recover from the cold and grey by bringing home a fun new plant.

Cedar Rapids Public Library

Snowballs, Snowflakes & Glitter Galore Downtown Library — Thursday, Dec. 28 at 10 a.m.

Ladd Library — Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 10 a.m.

Add a bit of wintery decoration to your windows by heading to the Cedar Rapids library to make snowflake window clings in puff paint and glitter. After the window clings are finished, kids can make snowballs with yarn and paper and take part in an indoor snowball fight. On the way out, maybe grab a winter-themed book or two to enjoy all snuggled up and warm on a cold, winter night.

Bookish Arts & Crafts: Winter Wreaths and Bunting Downtown Library — Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 5:30 p.m.

Ladd Library — Thursday, Dec. 28 at 5.30 p.m.

Each month, the Cedar Rapids Public Library holds an event focused on book-themed crafts for adults. This month, it’s holiday wreaths and bunting made with book pages — perfect to replace a dried-out garland post-holidays, or just add a bit of cheer as we enter the winter doldrums. Register through the event listing on the library calendar.

Beadology

Winter Bead Camp: Mug Rug and Paper Beads Beadology — Thursday, Dec. 28 at 9 a.m.

Winter Bead Camp: Beaded Spider and Message Pins Beadology — Friday, Dec. 29 at 9 a.m.

These classes for kids 8 years old and older will lead kids through projects to make a mug rug coaster, paper beads, a beaded spider and colorful pins. Each individual session is $58, but those purchasing more than one session pay $49 per session (call 319-338-1566 or head to the store to get the discount, since it’s not available online).

Iowa Children’s Museum

Food! Camp Iowa Children’s Museum — Friday, Dec. 29 at 9 a.m. or 1 p.m.

A few spaces are still open for the Iowa Children’s Museum’s food-themed day camp, which will let kids explore and create art with food. Morning and evening sessions are available for $25 each, or kids can attend an all-day session for $50. Fees include supplies and a snack, and members of the museum can get a 10 percent discount.

Iowa City Public Library

Noon Year’s Eve Party Iowa City Public Library — Friday, Dec. 29 at 11 a.m.

Celebrate the new year early with crafts, games, dancing and more. The celebration is open to all ages, and will ring in the new year at a more kid-friendly time.

Sunday Fun Day: Silent Fireworks Iowa City Public Library — Sunday, Dec. 31 at 2 p.m.

Get ready for the festivities with a chance to make handmade “silent fireworks.”

Moss

Fairy Gardens for All Ages Moss — Saturday, Dec. 30 at 11 a.m.

Exercise your imagination and your green thumb by creating a wee fairy garden. Each ticket gets you a pot, plant, tiny mushroom and miniature animal of your choice. Tickets are for one garden, but up to two people can work on each garden. Register online for $30 at least two days before the event.