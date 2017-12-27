Advertisement

Cozy up with crafting events as the year comes to a close

Posted by Lauren Shotwell | Dec 27, 2017 | Arts & Entertainment, Community/News

As the temperatures drop and post-holiday schedules finally allow time for a bit of rest and relaxation, now is the perfect time to renew that creative spirit and create wintery decorations, or maybe recover from the cold and grey by bringing home a fun new plant.

Cedar Rapids Public Library — photo by Lauren Shotwell

Cedar Rapids Public Library

Snowballs, Snowflakes & Glitter Galore

Downtown Library — Thursday, Dec. 28 at 10 a.m.
Ladd Library — Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 10 a.m.

Add a bit of wintery decoration to your windows by heading to the Cedar Rapids library to make snowflake window clings in puff paint and glitter. After the window clings are finished, kids can make snowballs with yarn and paper and take part in an indoor snowball fight. On the way out, maybe grab a winter-themed book or two to enjoy all snuggled up and warm on a cold, winter night.

Bookish Arts & Crafts: Winter Wreaths and Bunting

Downtown Library — Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 5:30 p.m.
Ladd Library — Thursday, Dec. 28 at 5.30 p.m.

Each month, the Cedar Rapids Public Library holds an event focused on book-themed crafts for adults. This month, it’s holiday wreaths and bunting made with book pages — perfect to replace a dried-out garland post-holidays, or just add a bit of cheer as we enter the winter doldrums. Register through the event listing on the library calendar.

Photo by fdecomite

Beadology

Winter Bead Camp: Mug Rug and Paper Beads

Beadology — Thursday, Dec. 28 at 9 a.m.

Winter Bead Camp: Beaded Spider and Message Pins

Beadology — Friday, Dec. 29 at 9 a.m.

These classes for kids 8 years old and older will lead kids through projects to make a mug rug coaster, paper beads, a beaded spider and colorful pins. Each individual session is $58, but those purchasing more than one session pay $49 per session (call 319-338-1566 or head to the store to get the discount, since it’s not available online).

The Iowa Children’s Museum — photo by Adam Burke

Iowa Children’s Museum

Food! Camp

Iowa Children’s Museum — Friday, Dec. 29 at 9 a.m. or 1 p.m.

A few spaces are still open for the Iowa Children’s Museum’s food-themed day camp, which will let kids explore and create art with food. Morning and evening sessions are available for $25 each, or kids can attend an all-day session for $50. Fees include supplies and a snack, and members of the museum can get a 10 percent discount.

Photo by Zak Neumann

Iowa City Public Library

Noon Year’s Eve Party

Iowa City Public Library — Friday, Dec. 29 at 11 a.m.

Celebrate the new year early with crafts, games, dancing and more. The celebration is open to all ages, and will ring in the new year at a more kid-friendly time.

Sunday Fun Day: Silent Fireworks

Iowa City Public Library — Sunday, Dec. 31 at 2 p.m.

Get ready for the festivities with a chance to make handmade “silent fireworks.”

Moss, a nature-inspired gifts and decor store. —
photo by Kelli Ebensberger

Moss

Fairy Gardens for All Ages

Moss — Saturday, Dec. 30 at 11 a.m.

Exercise your imagination and your green thumb by creating a wee fairy garden. Each ticket gets you a pot, plant, tiny mushroom and miniature animal of your choice. Tickets are for one garden, but up to two people can work on each garden. Register online for $30 at least two days before the event.


Lauren Shotwell

Lauren Shotwell is Little Village‘s news director. Contact her at lauren@littlevillagemag.com.

