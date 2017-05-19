Cowboy songs from Steve Cormier at Uptown Bill’s on Saturday

Steve Cormier Uptown Bill’s — Saturday, May 20 at 7 p.m.

For anyone with a bit of the open prairie in their soul, Uptown Bill’s Coffeehouse (730 S Dubuque St, Iowa City) is hosting singer Steve Cormier this Saturday, May 20 at 7 p.m. Suggested cover is $10. Head down for an evening of delightful stories and traditional music.

Cormier, who lives in New Mexico but hails from Minnesota, is a long-time veteran of the folk circuit. His first recording, 1976’s Black Bart, was finally released on CD last month. He’s ambled about between professions, spending time as a history professor and an actor in addition to the near decade he spent as a ranch and farm hand.

He has the casual, unhurried delivery of someone used to wide open spaces. His cowboy songs dive deep into the traditional, with tunes holding hundreds of years of history, but also include works he’s written himself. The stories he tells are intrinsically linked to the music, each song complete only with its prelude rambled over guitar noodling.