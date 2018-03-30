Coolzey announces tour with Joe Jack Talcum ahead of album release party







Coolzey Album Release Party w/ Piss Exorcist, Accident Time Trumpet Blossom Cafe — Saturday, Mar. 31 at 9 p.m.

Joe Jack Talcum w/ Coolzey The Lift — Saturday, Apr. 7 at 10 p.m.

Legendary punk guitarist Joe Jack Talcum of the Dead Milkmen is headed back out on the road — and he’s bringing one of Iowa’s own along with him. Coolzey, straight off the high of his own album release soiree, will be joining Talcum for the Entertain Your Membrane tour.

Talcum has had a formidable solo career in and around his work with the Dead Milkmen, releasing eight home-recorded cassettes between 1984 and 1999 as well as a handful of CDs and LPs under a variety of monikers (he was born Anthony Joseph Genaro, and has recorded as Jasper Thread, Butterfly Fairweather and Butterfly Joe, as well as his most well-known nom de guerre).

His latest work with the Dead Milkmen, who reformed most recently in 2008, was a cover of “Lydia the Tattooed Lady” for the compilation album Dr. Demento Covered in Punk, a tribute to the long-running, beloved radio host, which was released in January. The band also released the EP Welcome to the End of the World in late 2017, their first on socially conscious label The Giving Groove.

Coolzey, who was born in Des Moines (now based in L.A.), has been a staple on the Iowa scene for years with a hip-hop sound that strikes a striking balance between nerdcore and lounge rap. He’s celebrating the release of his newest album, his third full-length, and the God Damned Friend Killers, with a show tomorrow night, Saturday, March 31 at 9 p.m. at Trumpet Blossom Café. Tickets are $5.

The album features guest spots from Kamil Kardashian, Lipstick Homicide and Ceschi. It dips heavily into his more alt-rock influences for a wild ride from style to style.

<a href="http://coolzey.bandcamp.com/album/and-the-god-damned-friend-killers">and the God Damned Friend Killers by Coolzey</a>

After rounding out March with Saturday’s show, Coolzey takes just a few days off before kicking off the Entertain Your Membrane tour with Talcum on Thursday, April 5 in Ohio. The tour lasts throughout April. The only Iowa stop is next Saturday, April 7, at The Lift in Dubuque. The show has a $5 cover.