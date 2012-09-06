Convention Dispatch: “I want you to listen”

“We are here to nominate a president. And I’ve got one in mind.” William Jefferson Clinton, 40th president of the United States captivated the party faithful in the Convention Hall with a rousing speech on the second night of the conventions. “You all are having fun, but this is serious. I want you to listen.” His forty-five plus minute-long nomination speech was both folksy and focused, written and delivered in the manner of a Southern revivalist preacher.

The former president layed out a case for as an Obama Administration second term in the White House, and took on, point by point, criticisms by the Romney-Ryan campaign of the Obama record.

Click here to hear and see the speech in its entirety on the New York Times website.