Advertisement

Subscribe
to the
Weekender

Advertisement

Convention Dispatch: “I want you to listen”

Posted by Jon Winet | Sep 6, 2012 | Community/News

“We are here to nominate a president. And I’ve got one in mind.” William Jefferson Clinton, 40th president of the United States captivated the party faithful in the Convention Hall with a rousing speech on the second night of the conventions. “You all are having fun, but this is serious. I want you to listen.” His forty-five plus minute-long nomination speech was both folksy and focused, written and delivered in the manner of a Southern revivalist preacher.

The former president layed out a case for as an Obama Administration second term in the White House, and took on, point by point, criticisms by the Romney-Ryan campaign of the Obama record.

Click here to hear and see the speech in its entirety on the New York Times website.

Tags
, ,

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS

Generously offered by businesses in the Iowa City area

Add a comment

*Please complete all fields correctly

Little Village is supported by:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles from Little Village

Posted by rob-cline
Lindale becomes the land of LEGOs this weekend
This weekend, LEGOs return to Lindale. The exhibit, featuring eleven large LEGO displays scattered throughout the mall, officially opens Saturday, July 8.
Posted by rob-cline
Pride Night at the Cedar Rapids Kernels game this Friday
June may be over, but you can’t contain LGBT pride in a single month. This Friday night, July 7, is Pride Night at the Cedar Rapids Kernels game. Discounted tickets...
Posted by paul-brennan
Where and when can you use fireworks this Fourth of July?
There’s good news for Cedar Rapids residents who enjoy explosions. There will be an extra hour during which they can set off fireworks this weekend. Iowa City residents will have...