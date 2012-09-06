Convention Dispatch: “I want you to listen”

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS
Generously offered by businesses in the Iowa City area
“We are here to nominate a president. And I’ve got one in mind.” William Jefferson Clinton, 40th president of the United States captivated the party faithful in the Convention Hall with a rousing speech on the second night of the conventions. “You all are having fun, but this is serious. I want you to listen.” His forty-five plus minute-long nomination speech was both folksy and focused, written and delivered in the manner of a Southern revivalist preacher.
The former president layed out a case for as an Obama Administration second term in the White House, and took on, point by point, criticisms by the Romney-Ryan campaign of the Obama record.
Click here to hear and see the speech in its entirety on the New York Times website.
Generously offered by businesses in the Iowa City area