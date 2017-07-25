Advertisement

Subscribe
to the
Weekender

Advertisement

Construction begins soon on nature-themed play area in Riverfront Crossings Park

Posted by Emma Husar | Jul 25, 2017 | Community/News

Construction on the Riverfront Crossings Park is shown July 24, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann

Now that first phase of construction on Riverfront Crossings Park is well underway, work on phase two — an extensive nature play area — is projected to begin in September, Juli Seydell Johnson, director of the Iowa City Parks and Recreation department, said during the city council meeting last week.

The second phase, which is expected to cost $324,400, will be to create the largest nature-themed play area for kids in Iowa, Seydell Johnson said.

According to a report prepared by Seydell Johnson, the nature play area will be located on the northeast side of the property and will include an obstacle course, play areas for different age groups, tumble hill and zip line, among other features. Some elements in the park will be made from the old railroad line that went through the property and salvaged arches from the recently demolished Sabin Elementary School.

The park, which is located at the site of the North Wastewater Treatment Plant that was demolished following the 2008 flood, is intended to be floodwater resilient.

Tags
, ,

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS

Generously offered by businesses in the Iowa City area

Add a comment

*Please complete all fields correctly

Little Village is supported by:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles from Little Village

Posted by paul-brennan
Turn second-hand items into art at Iowa City’s annual Rummage in the Ramp
Iowa City's nine-day Rummage in the Ramp kicks off on Wednesday at the Chauncey Swan Parking ramp, and this year, rummagers can win money by turning their purchases into art.
Posted by paul-brennan
Two anti-DAPL activists surrender to authorities in Des Moines after admitting to attacks on the pipeline
Two Des Moines women were taken into custody by the Iowa State Patrol on Monday, following a press conference in which they admitted to damaging the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL)...
Posted by emma-husar
Home-like art installation coming to Black Hawk Mini Park
The Black Hawk Mini Park in downtown Iowa City will host a temporary art installation called the Prairie Box designed by Hannah Givler, a sculpture and design instructor at the...