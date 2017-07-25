Construction begins soon on nature-themed play area in Riverfront Crossings Park

Now that first phase of construction on Riverfront Crossings Park is well underway, work on phase two — an extensive nature play area — is projected to begin in September, Juli Seydell Johnson, director of the Iowa City Parks and Recreation department, said during the city council meeting last week.

The second phase, which is expected to cost $324,400, will be to create the largest nature-themed play area for kids in Iowa, Seydell Johnson said.

According to a report prepared by Seydell Johnson, the nature play area will be located on the northeast side of the property and will include an obstacle course, play areas for different age groups, tumble hill and zip line, among other features. Some elements in the park will be made from the old railroad line that went through the property and salvaged arches from the recently demolished Sabin Elementary School.

The park, which is located at the site of the North Wastewater Treatment Plant that was demolished following the 2008 flood, is intended to be floodwater resilient.