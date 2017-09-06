College Students Create reading highlights work from undergraduate literary journals

College Students Create: Celebrate Corridor Literary Journals Mount Mercy University — Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m.

Area college students of a literary bent will gather together at Mount Mercy University on Wednesday, Sept. 6 for a shared reading. The public is invited to attend the free event.

College Students Create: Celebrate Corridor Literary Journals will be held at 7 p.m. in Mount Mercy’s Betty Cherry Heritage Hall. Readers will include students who have work published in the literary journals at Mount Mercy, Coe College, Cornell College and Kirkwood Community College. The students represent a variety of areas of study, but share an interest in building a creative community.

The event is a collaboration between The Paha Review — Mount Mercy’s literary journey — and the Hook, an area organization devoted to writing and storytelling.

Copies of each schools’ literary journals will be available free of charge. Snacks will also be provided.