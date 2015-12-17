Clinton focuses on economic issues during Iowa City visit

With just 47 days left until the Iowa Caucuses, Hillary Clinton visited Iowa City Wednesday to rally her supporters, bring them some holiday cheer and cement her lead (she currently leads Sanders by 11 percentage points in the Hawkeye State).

While taking questions from the audience in a town hall-style forum, Clinton criticized the field of Republicans presidential candidates, saying they would lower taxes on the wealthiest Americans. In turn, Clinton emphatically stated she would never raise taxes on the middle class. She also spoke about the need to raise the minimum wage, fight for equal pay for equal work and strengthen small businesses as a means of job creation.