Clinton focuses on economic issues during Iowa City visit

Posted by Adam Burke | Dec 17, 2015 | Community/News
Hillary Clinton

With just 47 days left until the Iowa Caucuses, Hillary Clinton visited Iowa City Wednesday to rally her supporters, bring them some holiday cheer and cement her lead (she currently leads Sanders by 11 percentage points in the Hawkeye State).

While taking questions from the audience in a town hall-style forum, Clinton criticized the field of Republicans presidential candidates, saying they would lower taxes on the wealthiest Americans. In turn, Clinton emphatically stated she would never raise taxes on the middle class. She also spoke about the need to raise the minimum wage, fight for equal pay for equal work and strengthen small businesses as a means of job creation.

“The tax system is a mess, It so favors the people on the top, it so favors corporations and it gives so many breaks to the people who frankly don’t need them,” Clinton said. — photo by Adam Burke

The former secretary of state got her biggest round of applause when she predicted a win for the Iowa Hawkeye football team at the 2015 Rose Bowl. — photo by Adam Burke

At the end of the event, Clinton was asked a question that many of us ask ourselves every day: “Would you rather be president or Beyoncé?” While she praised one of her most famous supporters, the international pop superstar Beyoncé, Clinton said she couldn’t sing and would rather be president. — photo by Adam Burke

Clinton is nearly tied in polls with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in the New Hampshire presidential primary. — photo by Adam Burke

