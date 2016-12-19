Citizens rally to pressure electors against voting for Trump

Stop Trump. Defend Democracy. Iowa State Capitol — Monday, Dec. 19 at 9 a.m.

Citizens from across the state are planning to gather at the State Capitol in Des Moines today, Dec. 19 to convince electors for the Electoral College to refuse to cast their votes for Donald Trump.

The main organizers — including Democracy Spring, Americans Take Action, the Electoral College Petition and Progressive Change Campaign Committee — intend for this to be a “peaceful, patriotic, nonviolent, and family-friendly” event, even including a code of conduct on their website.

The group is calling for citizens in all 50 states and Washington D.C. to protest peacefully outside their state capitol buildings as a final effort to change the results of the 2016 Election. Organizers are encouraging people to RSVP ahead of time.

The Electoral College

After Nov. 8, 306 electors were pledged to Trump and 232 were pledged to Hillary Clinton — 270 are needed to win. However, the popular vote showed that Clinton won by 2.8 million votes, meaning that Trump has lost the popular vote by the largest margin of any candidate who managed to win the Electoral College.

While it would be unlikely and unprecedented for more than three dozen electors to change their pledged votes, the electors could theoretically change the results to elect Clinton to the presidency or give neither candidate the necessary 270 votes, in which case the vote for President and Vice President would go to the House of Representatives and Senate.

The Electoral College places its votes on Monday.