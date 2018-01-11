Chicago’s Big Syn at Gabe’s Sunday night







Big Syn, Karen Meat, Dubb Nubb, Hot Tang Gabe’s — Sunday, Jan. 14 at 8 p.m.

Round out your week with a night full of weird pop tunes at Gabe’s with Big Syn, Karen Meat, Dubb Nubb and Hot Tang. The Sunday, Jan. 14 show starts at 8pm and tickets are only $5 online or at the door.

Big Syn is a newly formed, Chicago-based, experimental doom-pop act made up of members of the now-defunct Conductive Alliance and The New World Ancients. The four-piece released their first record, It’s Awake, last February. Both beautiful and chaotic at times, Big Syn uses synthesizers, guitars, effects and huge vocals to create a self-described barrage of sound.

Semi-local pop act Karen Meat will play their sweet and grumpy tunes while impressing you with their matching outfits and stage show, while Dubb Nubb with win you over with their midwestern folk songs and harmonies that can only be accomplished by twins. Iowa City’s only “Poolhaus” band Hot Tang will round out the night.

Check out the video for the first track from Big Syn’s fantastic record: