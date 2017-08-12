Advertisement

Subscribe
to the
Weekender

Advertisement

Pentacrest rally announced in solidarity with Charlottesville anti-racist activists, POC

Posted by Genevieve Trainor | Aug 12, 2017 | Community/News

A rally will be held this evening on the University of Iowa Pentacrest in solidarity with the anti-racist activists and people of color in Charlottesville, Virginia. It is set to begin at 5 p.m.

Charlottesville was the site of escalating unrest last night and into today. A white supremacist group called Unite the Right organized a rally for today to protest the planned removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, which had stood in the city’s Emancipation Park — previously known as Lee Park — since 1924.

An unscheduled event last night on the University of Virginia campus heightened tensions between protesters and counter-protesters, with those in support of the statue carrying torches and chanting racist slogans. The two groups clashed, and the gathering was disbanded, with several injured, including a UVA campus police officer injured in the process of making an arrest.

This morning, the planned rally began as scheduled, but was quickly cut short as violence erupted. There are reports of several injuries and at least one death. A state of emergency was declared and the Virginia National Guard is on the scene.

Tags
,
About The Author

Genevieve Trainor

Genevieve Trainor, Little Village's arts editor, feels that personal bios are a bitter distillation of her deep and abiding struggles between sincerity and sarcasm.

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS

Generously offered by businesses in the Iowa City area

Add a comment

*Please complete all fields correctly

Little Village is supported by:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles from Little Village

Posted by eleanore-taft
Iowa City’s Arc pArc offers solutions for playground accessibility
The Iowa City Community School District has been grappling with questions of accessibility on school playgrounds, with parents like Melissa Krishnan, whose 9-year-old son Isaiah uses a wheelchair, advocating for...
Posted by paul-brennan
Iowa faces increased soil erosion, more extreme rain events as humidity becomes a bigger factor in climate change
The old complaint, “it’s not the heat, it’s the humidity,” may soon take on a new ominous meaning, according to the 2017 Iowa Climate Statement.
Posted by jayme-bigger
Barns and Brews of Johnson County combines beer and history
A little beer can make studying history more fun, so the Johnson County Historical Society is adding stops at local breweries to its 27th annual tour of the county's historic...