Pentacrest rally announced in solidarity with Charlottesville anti-racist activists, POC

A rally will be held this evening on the University of Iowa Pentacrest in solidarity with the anti-racist activists and people of color in Charlottesville, Virginia. It is set to begin at 5 p.m.

Charlottesville was the site of escalating unrest last night and into today. A white supremacist group called Unite the Right organized a rally for today to protest the planned removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, which had stood in the city’s Emancipation Park — previously known as Lee Park — since 1924.

An unscheduled event last night on the University of Virginia campus heightened tensions between protesters and counter-protesters, with those in support of the statue carrying torches and chanting racist slogans. The two groups clashed, and the gathering was disbanded, with several injured, including a UVA campus police officer injured in the process of making an arrest.

This morning, the planned rally began as scheduled, but was quickly cut short as violence erupted. There are reports of several injuries and at least one death. A state of emergency was declared and the Virginia National Guard is on the scene.