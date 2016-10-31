Cedar Rapids welcomes a new record store to New Bo

Cedar Rapids recently got its first new independent record store since CD Warehouse closed in 2007. Named Analog Vault, it’s in a former bank located in the heart of the thriving New Bohemia area. In the weeks leading up to its Oct. 28 grand opening, word-of-mouth spread the news among the vinyl record addicts in town like wildfire. We spoke to one of the partners in this venture, Chris Morris.

Who is Analog Vault?

It’s me, along with Molly Breslin of Revival on the River, Jim Glass and Jeremy Vega

How did you come to start a record store together?

We all met through a common friend who knew we each were keen on records. It’s been over a year since we first met and discussed the possibility of a shop. We let the idea sit for awhile until a suitable space became available.

Where are you located?

Above the former NewBo Alehouse at 1203 3rd St. SE, Suite 11, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. That whole section of spaces above NewBo Alehouse is going to be sort of marketed as a “Hall Mall” like thing minus the head shop/hippie aspect LOL. We’re all looking forward to it.

What are your store hours? You have day jobs, right?

This is going to be a very part-time thing to begin with, since we all have full time jobs. And yep, act like a pop-up, with limited hours.

We will be open four days a week — Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday for four hours each night: 4-8 p.m. We will have pop-up hours occasionally where we open up early or for special events. If our sandwich board is out on the sidewalk, we’ll be open. Watch Instagram (@analog_vault_cr) and our Facebook page for additional hours and special event info.

With the resurgence of vinyl sales, it seems like the time is ripe for this.

We’re pretty excited about the Analog Vault. We have great connections and friends with most of the businesses in New Bo. People have kept asking for a record store in the area (to me, especially). We’ll do a lot of collaboration with Brewhemia across the street to begin with.