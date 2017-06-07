Cedar Rapids Museum Week to entice visitors to explore arts, culture and history

Cedar Rapids Museum Week Various Locations — June 12-18

Seven days. Seven museums. An opportunity to explore some of Cedar Rapids’ treasures.

The first Cedar Rapids Museum Week will be held June 12-18, and the city’s repositories of arts, culture, and history will be offering special events and opportunities. Participating museums include the African American Museum of Iowa, Brucemore, the Cedar Rapids Museum of Art, The History Center, the Iowa Masonic Library and Museum, the National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library, the Veterans Memorial Building.

The week’s theme is “Sharing Stories,” and participants are encouraged to share the stories of their adventures on social media using the hashtag #crmuseumweek.

The African American Museum of Iowa will host a Juneteenth Education Day at the museum on June 16 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and its annual Juneteenth Festival at Viola Gibson Park on June 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Brucemore will offer “Buy One, Get One” admission for tours of the historic mansion. Tours will be held Wednesday through Sunday, June 14-17 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and on Sunday, June 18, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. The last tours begins at 3 p.m. each day.

Special tours of the Cedar Rapids Museum of Art will given by Executive Director Sean Ulmer and Associate Curator Kate Kunau. Dates, times, subjects and leaders of each tour can be found here. There will be family friendly interactives in the galleries, and the Grant Wood Studio will be open for free guided tours.

The History Center’s Mark Stoffer Hunter will lead a walking tour of the Oak Hill Neighborhood on Tuesday, June 13 at 6 p.m. The History Center will also present Cedar Rapids Museum Trivia Night at the National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library on Wednesday, June 14 at 7 p.m. The NCSML will be open late that evening for its weekly “Late Nights at the NCSML” event.

The Iowa Masonic Library and Museum will open a new exhibit entitled “300 Years of Freemasonry, 1717-2017: Masonic Treasures of the Grand Lodge of Iowa.” The exhibit, which runs through December 29, will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.

The National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library will present a bobbin lace making demonstration on Wednesday, June 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Saturday, June 17, from 1 to 2 p.m., the NCMSL will host an Art and Ice Cream workshop giving young people an opportunity to turn plastic bottles into a sculpture inspired by the museum’s current exhibition of Chihuly glass sculptures. Space is limited and tickets are required.

The Veterans Memorial Building will unveil three new displays centered on military history and the community involvement of Eastern Iowa Veterans. The building is open weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cedar Rapids Museum Week is a collaborative project with Go Cedar Rapids and is scheduled to coincide with Iowa Museum Week.