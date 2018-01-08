Carriage rides and an indoor snowball fight promise warm fun at Coralville’s Winterfest







Winterfest Coralville Marriott Hotel & Conference Center — Sunday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m.

Every parent knows it: that wild look in the eyes of children of a certain age once the cold weather’s been around for a while. It’s a look that can generously be called “stir crazy.” Luckily, the city of Coralville has got you covered with its annual mid-winter, mostly indoor event WinterFest.

This Sunday, Jan. 14, you can bring the kids to the Marriott Hotel and Conference Center for a few hours of rambunctious fun — and all it will cost you is a canned food donation for the Coralville Food Pantry.

“Probably 2-10 are the main target ages with the activities,” recreation superintendent Scott Prochaska said in an email, “but there is something for everyone.”

There will be demonstrations in the exhibit hall at the Marriott, hot cocoa and a root beer tasting, STEM activities, a photo booth and more, including Prochaska’s favorites, the horse and buggy rides and the kids’ indoor snowball fight. Events will be in the Johnson County Historical Society museum and the Iowa City Area Association of Realtors office, as well as the Marriott, and other Iowa River Landing businesses will have tables in the exhibit hall.

Now in its 11th year, WinterFest is still finding fresh ways to fill the afternoon with fun. New this year is a wandering magician, there to provide entertainment for those waiting in line for the face painting, balloon animals and caricatures. Also performing for the first time this year is the Iowa City Girls Choir.

WinterFest is the perfect remedy for feeling “cooped up” at home, said Prochaska.

“It is a free community event in the middle of winter,” he said. “This is a way to get out as a family and enjoy a number of different organizations in a mostly indoor setting. You will hopefully see or learn something that you didn’t know before.”