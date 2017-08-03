Learn bystander intervention skills in Cedar Rapids at free workshop

How You Can Interrupt Hate in a Public Space Ladd Library — Sunday, Aug. 6 at 1:30 p.m.

As our national discourse coarsens, it can be difficult to know how to best respond to hateful words and actions in public confrontations.

Positive Words and Actions — a Cedar Rapids organization dedicated to combating racism and stereotypes about Muslims, immigrants and refugees — hopes to offer some guidance for these fraught situations. The group will host How You Can Interrupt Hate in a Public Space on Sunday, Aug. 6 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Ladd Library, 3750 Williams Blvd SW.

The free workshop will focus on nonviolent bystander intervention into tense situations.

The workshop will be presented by Ruth Zanoni, JD and Lore Baur. Zanoni is an alternative dispute resolution specialist whose work is certified by the Maryland Council for Dispute Resolution. Bauer was trained in active bystander strategies at UNI’s Violence Prevention Center and is a certified trainer for the International Center for Nonviolent Communication. She teaches in the Iowa City Community School District where she has organized violence prevention training for administrators and teachers.

Registration is requested.