Get a free breakfast and learn about Iowa City’s budget at Breakfast on a Budget









Breakfast on a Budget Iowa City Hall — Saturday, Jan. 6 at 7:30 a.m.

Thinking about Iowa City’s annual budget may not be the first thing most people do on a Saturday morning, but most people do eat breakfast. This Saturday, you’ll be able to do both at Breakfast on a Budget.

City Councilmember Kingsley Botchway II came up with the idea, as a way to increase public involvement in discussions about the upcoming city budget.

“Getting the public more involved with the budget and at an earlier stage of budget consideration, has been a concern, not just for this council, but for previous councils as well,” Botchway told Little Village.

The Saturday morning event will feature a presentation summarizing the current budget proposal for the upcoming year. And a free breakfast.

“It’s an opportunity to mingle with council members, and talk about the budget,” Botchway said. “There’s tons of information in [the budget presentation] about where we’re at as a city, and about the concerns we’ll be addressing. Everybody in the community, all walks of life, should be aware these things.”

Botchway said he sees this as a first step in creating greater public involvement in the budget process. “This is one in a series of opportunities we’re thinking about,” he explained. “We’re also contemplating doing a Facebook live event around the budget.”

The weather forecast calls for subzero temperatures as Breakfast on a Budget gets underway, but Botchway doesn’t think this will be a problem.

“Iowa people get out there [in the cold weather],” he said. “Especially in our community, because people are engaged.”