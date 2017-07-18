Advertisement

Bogusman to rock Gabe’s Thursday night

Posted by Zak Neumann | Jul 18, 2017 | Arts & Entertainment
Photo by Kirby Little.

BOGUSMAN, WITH ZUUL, PUNCH DRUNK FIGHTER AND MILK DUCT TAPE

Gabe’s — Thursday, July 20 at 10 p.m.

Bogusman’s summer tour brings them to Gabe’s on Thursday night with the show kicking off at 10 p.m. downstairs. Hailing from Lincoln, Nebraska Bogusman play self described proggy post-punk thats chock full of guitar riffs and solos, all backed by a tight rhythm section.

They self-released an EP, Bogus, in 2014; their first full-length came out a year ago and is available via their Bandcamp site.

Iowa city’s own punk rippers Zuul, post-grunge rockers Punch Drunk Fighter and Milk Duct Tape round out the bill. This is a free show so make sure to buy some merchandise from the touring band or toss them a few dollars for gas. Meanwhile, check out Bogusman’s video for “Appendectomy,” from last year’s self-titled album, below.

About The Author

Zak Neumann

Zak Neumann is Little Village's staff photographer and music blogger. Contact him at zak@littlevillagemag.com.

