Bloated Kat Records’ Bloated Saturday returns to Gabe’s

BLOATED SATURDAY 2 Gabe’s — August 25-26 at 5 p.m.

For the second year in a row Bloated Kat Records is hosting Bloated Saturday 2 at Gabe’s this weekend, Aug. 25-26. Like the first Bloated Saturday the sequel will feature over 30 bands, this time split between Friday (starting at 5 p.m.) and Saturday (starting at 4 p.m.) nights instead of one marathon show.

Bloated Kat Records is a independent label that specializes in pop punk releases for bands including the likes of Iowa City’s own Rational Anthem and the legendary Lipstick Homicide. Last year’s festival brought memorable sets from Mikey Erg, Meat Wave and plenty of talented local bands; check out Little Village’s coverage to get you in the mood for this year.

This year’s festival features a few bands from last year, but most of the bill will be newcomers. Bloated Kat has set up a playlist on their Bandcamp to give you a taste.

<a href="http://bloatedsaturday.bandcamp.com/album/bloated-saturday-2">Bloated Saturday 2 by Bloated Saturday</a>

Two days chock full of pop punk, hardcore and everything in-between can be yours for only $25 for a two-day pass. Friday only is a $10 ticket, and Saturday only is $15.

Check out the massive lineup below, but be sure not to miss Beyond Peace on Friday or Death Dude on Saturday — two Iowa-based bands that play high-energy, hardcore punk. Each of these bands has released an excellent EP this year full of the perfect music help you stay angry about our current political and social climate.

Friday, Aug. 25

Alien Girls (Grinnell, Iowa)

Arms Aloft (Eu Claire, Wisconsin)

Beyond Peace (Iowa)

The Blendours (Iowa)

Closet Witch (Muscatine, Iowa)

The Cowboys (Bloomington Indiana)

Dee Pression

Hot Tang (Iowa City)

Goldblums (Des Moines)

In The Mouth of Radness (Iowa City)

Nato Coles and the Blue Diamond Band (Minneapolis)

On Drugs (Iowa City)

Oswald (Iowa City)

Road Soda (Quad Cities)

The Scutches (Long Island, New York)

Shocktroopers (Wyoming)

Whoopi Goldblum (Lansing, Michigan)

Saturday, Aug. 26

Attic Salt (Springfield, Illinois)

Bad Mechanics (Chicago)

Child’s Mind (Chicago)

Chinese Telephones (Milwaukee, Wisconsin)

City Mouse (Lansing, Michigan/California)

Death Dude (Iowa City)

Dingus (Minneapolis)

Drones (Minneapolis)

Eradicator (The squash courts)

Fuck (It’s Pronounced Shit) (Scotland)

Horrible Things (Chicago)

Hospital Job (Springfield, Illinois)

Some Kind of Houseboat (New York)

Kira Jari (Denton, Texas)

The Murderburgers (Scotland)

Rational Anthem (Iowa City)

Robot Bachelor (New York/Iowa City/Springfield, Illinois)

Sore History (Chicago)

Starry Nights (Iowa City)

Starter Jackets (Springfield, Illinois)

Teenage Bigfoot (Philadelphia)