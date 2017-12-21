Black Christmas with Crystal City, the Gentle, Otros Outros

Blow off some steam before the holiday hits! Head to Gabe’s Saturday night, Dec. 23, for Black Christmas: a night of rock and roll featuring Crystal City, The Gentle, and Otros Outros.

The Gentle make the bold claim that they “have written, co-written and been ripped-off blind-sided for over 140 of the Western hemisphere’s greatest popular and rock rhythm hits.” Don’t miss the chance to see if this “highly-gifted rock and roll outfit from the Dundonald Village rowhouses of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan” can live up to its own hype.

Otros Outros and Crystal City let their music speak for itself. Although they share band members, their sounds are quite different. Otros Outros is a lean, fuzzy, post punk trio while Crystal City functions as a duo or a full band playing well crafted homegrown rock and roll.

The doors open at 8 p.m. Saturday with the music starting at 9 p.m. and $7 gets you in the door. Check out a music video by Crystal City for “Summertime’s Here” of their full length release Bartenderly.