Bike to work — or somewhere more fun — next week

Celebrate Bike to Work Week with a wide range of events in Iowa City, Cedar Rapids, Coralville and North Liberty. Most events are free unless otherwise listed.

Sunday, May 14

Radtour Cedar Rapids 2017 Mother Lovers Ride Goldfinch Cyclery (208 C 12th Ave SE) — 9 a.m.

Bring your mom, your appetite and cotton clothing for screen-printing to this 52-mile ride, starting at Goldfinch Cyclery. Celebrate human mothers and mothers of fermentation with a tour of local farms featuring culinary and boozy treats from local chefs and bartenders, culminating in a party at Caucho. Register in advance online for $40 – 65.

Monday, May 15

Mayor’s Bike Ride and Proclamation Red’s Public House (112 2nd St SE, Cedar Rapids) — 7 a.m.

30 Cent Breakfast Thirtieth Century Bicycle (310 E Prentiss St, Iowa City) — 7 to 9 a.m.

Cyclist Breakfast at Sugar Bottom Bikes Sugar Bottom Bikes (325 N Front St, North Liberty) — 7 to 9 a.m.

Car-Bus-Bike Race Coralville Public Library — 12 p.m.

Watch county elected officials compete by car, bus or bike in a race from the Coralville Public Library to the Iowa City Public Library, then chat with them.

Ladies Bike Night Geoff’s Bike and Ski (816 S Gilbert St, Iowa City) — 5:45 p.m.

Tuesday, May 16

Johnson County Cyclist Breakfast Johnson County Administration Building (913 S Dubuque St) — 7 to 9 a.m.

Bike Pit Stops Three Cedar Rapids locations — 7 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.

Free goodies and materials will be available at three locations: NewBo Market, 1st Avenue at the trail (across from Double Tree) and Rockwell Collins (corner of F Ave and Collins Rd).

Wednesday, May 17

Bike to Work 101 Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance (501 1st St SE) — 8 a.m.

Bike to Lunch with the Mayor Cedar Rapids City Hall to Sag Wagon (827 Shaver Rd NE) — 11 a.m.

New Pi Co-op to Co-op Ride College Green Park (151 S Dodge St, Iowa City) — 5:45 p.m.

Ride of Silence Marion Square at 7th Ave — 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 18

Bike to Work, Get Free Breakfast! Outside Plaza Towers (201 S Linn St, Iowa City) — 7 to 9 a.m.

Meet Me at the Market bike ride to Ely NewBo City Market — 6 p.m.

Binge TV Under the Stars North Liberty Community Center (520 W Cherry St) — 6 p.m.

Grab a blanket and bike over with your family to watch an episode of Parks and Recreation on the Rec Center lawn, hosted by Bike Month 2017 and the North Liberty city government and sponsored by Collins Community Credit Union.

Friday, May 19

World of Bikes Commuter Breakfast World of Bikes (723 S Gilbert St, Iowa City) — 7:30 a.m.

How Cycling Spun a Failed Industrial Town into Economic Gold Coralville City Hall — 10 a.m.

Learn about Minnesota’s Cuyuna area’s economic growth from a struggling former mining area to a destination for mountain bikers.

Group Photo/Wrap-up Party Lion Bridge Brewing Company (59 16th Ave SW, Cedar Rapids) — 6 p.m.

Bike-In Movie PATV Channel 18 (206 Lafayette St, Iowa City) — 7 p.m.

Tacos and games at 7 p.m. followed by a movie, yet to be announced.

Saturday, May 20

Bike Swap and Ride sponsored by Dupaco NewBo City Market — 8 a.m.

A number of events are included in this event include: Coffee and snacks at 8 a.m., group rides at 9 a.m. and a family ride at 10:30 a.m. The bike swap begins at noon with live music at 1 p.m. Buy new gear or sign up to sell: $10 for tables, $50 for tents and $100 for sponsor tents.

Boulevard Bikes & Brews Reds Alehouse (405 N Dubuque St, North Liberty) — 9 a.m..

Ride between Johnson County craft beer bars then enjoy live music at Reds Alehouse. Advance registration is recommended and costs $10-20 — to be guaranteed a t-shirt, register by Saturday, May 13. Pick up your packet & wristband in advance and catch more live music at Joe’s Place on Friday, May 19 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tour de Trashmore Sag Wagon (827 Shaver Rd NE, Cedar Rapids) — 10:30 a.m.

Two hours of games, followed by a free 15- or 23-mile pub crawl ride with prizes, followed by more games. First 500 to register get a free drink ticket.

Rubbish Relief Ride Scott Park (400 S Scott Blvd, Iowa City) — 1:30 p.m.

Pick up trailside trash, then cool off with a free ice cream cone.