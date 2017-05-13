Bike to work — or somewhere more fun — next week

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS
Generously offered by businesses in the Iowa City area
Goldfinch Cyclery (208 C 12th Ave SE) — 9 a.m.
Bring your mom, your appetite and cotton clothing for screen-printing to this 52-mile ride, starting at Goldfinch Cyclery. Celebrate human mothers and mothers of fermentation with a tour of local farms featuring culinary and boozy treats from local chefs and bartenders, culminating in a party at Caucho. Register in advance online for $40 – 65.
Red’s Public House (112 2nd St SE, Cedar Rapids) — 7 a.m.
Thirtieth Century Bicycle (310 E Prentiss St, Iowa City) — 7 to 9 a.m.
Sugar Bottom Bikes (325 N Front St, North Liberty) — 7 to 9 a.m.
Coralville Public Library — 12 p.m.
Watch county elected officials compete by car, bus or bike in a race from the Coralville Public Library to the Iowa City Public Library, then chat with them.
Geoff’s Bike and Ski (816 S Gilbert St, Iowa City) — 5:45 p.m.
Johnson County Administration Building (913 S Dubuque St) — 7 to 9 a.m.
Three Cedar Rapids locations — 7 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.
Free goodies and materials will be available at three locations: NewBo Market, 1st Avenue at the trail (across from Double Tree) and Rockwell Collins (corner of F Ave and Collins Rd).
Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance (501 1st St SE) — 8 a.m.
Cedar Rapids City Hall to Sag Wagon (827 Shaver Rd NE) — 11 a.m.
College Green Park (151 S Dodge St, Iowa City) — 5:45 p.m.
Marion Square at 7th Ave — 6 p.m.
Outside Plaza Towers (201 S Linn St, Iowa City) — 7 to 9 a.m.
Three Cedar Rapids locations — 7 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.
NewBo City Market — 6 p.m.
North Liberty Community Center (520 W Cherry St) — 6 p.m.
Grab a blanket and bike over with your family to watch an episode of Parks and Recreation on the Rec Center lawn, hosted by Bike Month 2017 and the North Liberty city government and sponsored by Collins Community Credit Union.
World of Bikes (723 S Gilbert St, Iowa City) — 7:30 a.m.
Coralville City Hall — 10 a.m.
Learn about Minnesota’s Cuyuna area’s economic growth from a struggling former mining area to a destination for mountain bikers.
Lion Bridge Brewing Company (59 16th Ave SW, Cedar Rapids) — 6 p.m.
PATV Channel 18 (206 Lafayette St, Iowa City) — 7 p.m.
Tacos and games at 7 p.m. followed by a movie, yet to be announced.
NewBo City Market — 8 a.m.
A number of events are included in this event include: Coffee and snacks at 8 a.m., group rides at 9 a.m. and a family ride at 10:30 a.m. The bike swap begins at noon with live music at 1 p.m. Buy new gear or sign up to sell: $10 for tables, $50 for tents and $100 for sponsor tents.
Reds Alehouse (405 N Dubuque St, North Liberty) — 9 a.m..
Ride between Johnson County craft beer bars then enjoy live music at Reds Alehouse. Advance registration is recommended and costs $10-20 — to be guaranteed a t-shirt, register by Saturday, May 13. Pick up your packet & wristband in advance and catch more live music at Joe’s Place on Friday, May 19 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Sag Wagon (827 Shaver Rd NE, Cedar Rapids) — 10:30 a.m.
Two hours of games, followed by a free 15- or 23-mile pub crawl ride with prizes, followed by more games. First 500 to register get a free drink ticket.
Scott Park (400 S Scott Blvd, Iowa City) — 1:30 p.m.
Pick up trailside trash, then cool off with a free ice cream cone.
