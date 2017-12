29 Shares

Caroline Smith, Elizabeth Moen Big Grove Brewery (Iowa City) — Feb. 15, 2018, $10 adv. $15 day of show

We’re already swooning over this event, just confirmed for Valentine’s weekend.

Presented by Little Village and Big Grove Brewery, Caroline Smith is coming back to town and joining Elizabeth Moen for a night of intimate, solo performances on Thursday, Feb. 15. Hope to see you there!