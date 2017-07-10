Advertisement

Bernie Sanders will speak at the Iowa CCI Action Fund convention on Saturday

Posted by Paul Brennan | Jul 10, 2017 | Community/News

Bernie Sanders at the Iowa CCI Action Fund convention

Iowa Events Center, Des Moines — Saturday, July 15 at 3:00 p.m.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders will be the keynote speaker at the Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement Action Fund (CCI Action Fund) annual convention at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines on Saturday. CCI Action Fund is a Des Moines-based nonprofit working to advance progressive, populist public policies. This year’s theme is “Revolution Iowa: From Protest to Power,” and the convention will feature workshops on organizing and building successful movements to put “people before profits, communities before corporations.”

“We’re in a moment where there’s a lot of energy devoted to protest. People attending rallies and meetings, people speaking out. What we want to do is help people channel that energy into positive change,” said Evan Burger, a senior organizer with Iowa CCI.

Featured speaker Alicia Garza, one of the founders of the Black Lives Matter movement, will be directly addressing the conference’s theme in her speech, “Anger is not enough: We need to be serious about building power.”

Burger said he expects Sanders’ keynote address to be more wide-ranging, touching on many important issues in progressive politics, including health care. “But it won’t just be about defeating the bad bills currently in Congress,” Burger explained. “It will also be about building a progressive agenda that ensures universal healthcare.”

Only 100 tickets are still available for the convention, according to Burger. They can be purchased for $60 dollars from the CCI Action Fund website or by calling 515-255-0800. The doors open at the Iowa Events Center at 8 a.m. on Saturday. Garza will be speaking at 9:30 a.m. Sanders will deliver the keynote at 3 p.m.

