Updated: Benefit Concert for the Center for Worker Justice at the Mill

Benefit Concert for the Center for Worker Justice The Mill — Thursday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m.

The Iowa City-based Librarians for Social Justice have set up a benefit concert at The Mill tonight, Thursday, April 20 to raise money for the Center for Worker Justice, an affiliate of the national Interfaith Worker Justice network in Eastern Iowa. Three local acts will take the stage, getting underway at 7:30 p.m. All proceeds from the $7 cover go to the Center for Worker Justice.

Eastern Iowa musicians Culshaw’s Nightmare ft. John Witte, the Clinton Campaign and Kyle Miller will perform. Both the Center for Worker Justice and Librarians for Social Justice will table merch.

The stalwarts at the Center for Worker Justice center themselves around three primary equal opportunity and treatment priorities: workplace, housing and community services. From the “Here to Stay / ¡Estamos Aqui Para Quedarnos!” to “Stand with Iowan Women” rallies, the organization has helped spearhead local grassroots movements that underline intersecting issues of economic equity alongside racial and gender identity.

In light of the wide-reaching bill HF 295 — which peeled back all county-regulated minimum wage rates to the federal minimum of $7.25/hr — the Center for Worker Justice has been contacting businesses in Johnson County to distinguish employers who have, or have not, rescinded wages; the group has compiled an online database of owners who support the $10.10/hr movement.

The organizers behind the fundraiser, Librarians for Social Justice, started as a group of like-minded graduate students in the Library and Information Sciences department at the University of Iowa as well as practicing librarians. They strive to address issues libraries face today, such as freedom access to information and underrepresentation within catalogs and collections.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated from its original version to correct the start time of the event.