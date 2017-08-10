Barns and Brews of Johnson County combines beer and history

Barns and Brews of Johnson County Johnson County Historical Society Museum — Saturday, Aug. 12 at 8:30 a.m.

As many college students will attest, a little beer can make studying history more fun. The Johnson County Historical Society is embracing that approach for its 27th annual tour of the county’s historic barns.

In addition to exploring historic barns, this year’s tour will also include stops at Big Grove Brewery, Backpocket Brewing Company, Cedar Ridge Winery & Distillery and Buck Creek Hops to learn about the process of making beer. Samples will be provided at each location.

“This event will give people a look into the history of the Johnson County area,” said Alyssa McGhghy, the Exhibit Design & Outreach Coordinator of Johnson County Historical Society. “Breweries are really big right now, so it will also give perspective on what businesses are doing in the local area.”

Marlin Ingalls, an architectural historian and expert on the role of beer in Iowa’s past and present, will be leading the tour.

“Marlin has extensive knowledge of the history of the barns and breweries in the area, which we believe will be an interesting addition to sampling products in each location,” McGhghy said.

“The barn tour is usually our biggest event of the year. We take a 60 passenger coach bus and it sells out every year.”

The bus departs Saturday at 8:30 a.m. from the Johnson County Historical Society Museum in Coralville. Reservations for the tour can be made through the historical society’s website, or by calling 319-351-5738.

The tour is $45 for members of the historical society and $50 for non-members. Lunch at Backpocket Brewing Company is included.