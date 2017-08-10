Advertisement

Subscribe
to the
Weekender

Advertisement

Barns and Brews of Johnson County combines beer and history

Posted by Jayme Bigger | Aug 10, 2017 | Community/News

Barns and Brews of Johnson County

Johnson County Historical Society Museum — Saturday, Aug. 12 at 8:30 a.m.

A previous barn tour. — photo provided by the Johnson County Historical Society

As many college students will attest, a little beer can make studying history more fun. The Johnson County Historical Society is embracing that approach for its 27th annual tour of the county’s historic barns.

In addition to exploring historic barns, this year’s tour will also include stops at Big Grove Brewery, Backpocket Brewing Company, Cedar Ridge Winery & Distillery and Buck Creek Hops to learn about the process of making beer. Samples will be provided at each location.

“This event will give people a look into the history of the Johnson County area,” said Alyssa McGhghy, the Exhibit Design & Outreach Coordinator of Johnson County Historical Society. “Breweries are really big right now, so it will also give perspective on what businesses are doing in the local area.”

Marlin Ingalls, an architectural historian and expert on the role of beer in Iowa’s past and present, will be leading the tour.

“Marlin has extensive knowledge of the history of the barns and breweries in the area, which we believe will be an interesting addition to sampling products in each location,” McGhghy said.

“The barn tour is usually our biggest event of the year. We take a 60 passenger coach bus and it sells out every year.”

The bus departs Saturday at 8:30 a.m. from the Johnson County Historical Society Museum in Coralville. Reservations for the tour can be made through the historical society’s website, or by calling 319-351-5738.

The tour is $45 for members of the historical society and $50 for non-members. Lunch at Backpocket Brewing Company is included.

Tags
, , , ,

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS

Generously offered by businesses in the Iowa City area

Add a comment

*Please complete all fields correctly

Little Village is supported by:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles from Little Village

Posted by jayme-bigger
Rock the Chalk returns to Iowa City
Rock the Chalk is returning to Iowa City, bringing chalk art and live music to the downtown on Friday.
Posted by paul-brennan
Never mind the pollution: EPA head Scott Pruitt visits Iowa to discuss making water regulations more industry friendly
More than half the state's waterways are polluted and there's a dead zone in the Gulf of Mexico, but Iowa's approach to controlling nutrient water pollution is completely voluntary.
Posted by mike-kuhlenbeck
Wagon from 1982 cold case of missing newspaper carrier Johnny Gosch on display at the state fair
The 2017 Iowa State Fair will display the red wagon belonging to missing newspaper carrier Johnny Gosch, who disappeared on Sept. 5, 1982 when he was only 12 years old.