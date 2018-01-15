Advertisement

Bandito Billy’s: Here’s how to eat at one of Derek Perez’s restaurants for the next few weeks

Posted by Matthew Steele | Jan 15, 2018 | Food & Drink
El Bandito’s is currently closed for renovations, but their dinner menu is available at Billy’s High Hat Diner (pictured) — photo by Matthew Steele

If you live in Iowa City and have been brave enough to leave the house recently, you’ve probably noticed that El Bandito’s (327 E Market St) is closed.

Here’s what’s up, as confirmed by owner Derek Perez:

• The 327 E Market St location is currently closed for renovations. It is expected to re-open in about three weeks with an expanded service and events area stretching into 323 E Market St (the former Decorum space). Most of the same menu items will still be available at that time, plus a lot of new additions including expanded vegetarian options.

• El Bandito’s dinner menu is available now at Perez’s other restaurant, Billy’s High Hat Diner (nearby, at 630 Iowa Ave) during special hours: 4-9 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays.

• Billy’s High Hat Diner’s breakfast and lunch menu is available from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. daily.

• Nobody is calling the restaurant at 630 Iowa Ave “Bandido Billy’s” except for me. You can totally call it that, though. It’s fine.

Watch for further updates and, as always, support your local restaurants! I’ll be in soon to see if the Green Gigantic Burrito (smothered, of course) is as delicious on Iowa Avenue as it always has been on Market Street.

Buen Provecho.


