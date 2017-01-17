Author, activist Lindy West partners with Emma Goldman Clinic for annual fundraiser

Emma Goldman Clinic Choice Fundraiser The Englert — Friday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m.

On Thursday, Jan. 5, House Speaker Paul Ryan made explicit the Republican plan to defund Planned Parenthood as part of their overall efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

On Monday, Jan. 9, it was clear at the opening of the Iowa legislative session that Iowa Republicans had their own intentions to take aim at Planned Parenthood.

On Thursday, Jan. 12, just before 1:30 a.m., the U.S. Senate approved the first steps towards dismantling the Affordable Care Act in its entirety, putting at risk nearly 20 million Americans served through the health care exchange.

These moves surprised exactly no one.

What these moves did, however, was underscore the urgency surrounding alternate treatment sources for lower-income Americans, especially women.

The Emma Goldman Clinic has been serving Iowa City in this capacity since 1973, seeing 1,400 unique clients each year, according an email exchange with board member Courtenay Bouvier, who is also on the clinic’s development committee, which plans its fundraising events. As written in its mission statement, the clinic exists “to empower women and men in all life stages through the provision of quality reproductive health care that includes abortion services, gynecology services, safer sex promotion and active education.”

These services are increasingly at risk. This is where the Emma Goldman Clinic’s yearly Choice Event comes in.

Now, in the face of both national and state plans to dismantle access, it’s crucial to raise awareness and money for low-income health options and women’s health issues in particular. The first Choice Dinner was held in 1994, and has hosted speakers such as former Surgeon General Joycelyn Elders; women’s rights activist, author and former University of Iowa professor Jael Silliman; and co-founder of the SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective, Loretta Ross.

This year, they’re doing things a little bit differently. Instead of the dinner-and-speaker model in place for the last several years, the clinic is bringing in writer, film critic and body image activist Lindy West, who Bouvier calls, “a staunch feminist and activist for bodily autonomy,” and is moving the event to the Englert Theatre.

“We are hoping to draw a larger crowd, which the Englert can accommodate,” explained Bouvier, “and we are also expecting the event to be as entertaining as it is informative. A theater seemed like the most fitting venue for someone as entertaining as Lindy West is known to be.”

West — whose first book, Shrill: Notes From a Loud Woman, was released on Hachette last year — is known across the internet as bold and brash in all the best ways. In 2015, Jill Filipovic at Cosmopolitan called her “the ultimate internet troll slayer.” She is a fearless and relentless advocate for women on all platforms, but the internet is unquestionably her home base.

She is co-founder, with Amelia Bonow and Kimberly Morrison, of the #ShoutYourAbortion campaign. Writing about it for The Guardian last year, she recalled, “Suddenly, … a thought bowled me over: I never, ever talk about my abortion … I write confessionally about myself for a living — so why is it that I never speak about abortion in anything beyond an abstract way, even with my closest friends?”

West went on to say how Bonow’s plainspeak Facebook post about her own abortion — “so obvious, so simple and so revolutionary” — stood in comparison to the “flimsy ouroboros of obfuscation” that was her own silence. So she took action. She shared the post on her Twitter feed and coined the hashtag that inspired so many women to take ownership of a silent part of their lives. #ShoutYourAbortion even spurred Vauhini Vara at The New York Times to wonder if “hashtag activism” could morph into an actual movement.

That’s the kind of force that West is. She sees, she acts, the world listens.

On Jan. 3, she took another bold, decisive step. In an article in The Guardian, she announced that she had quit Twitter, which had been a major platform for her over the past five years. “I’m pretty sure ‘ushered in kleptocracy’ would be a dealbreaker for any other company that wanted my business,” she wrote. “If my gynaecologist regularly hosted neo-Nazi rallies in the exam room, I would find someone else to swab my cervix.”

That move came on the heels of the departures of novelist Sherman Alexie (Jan. 1) and politics and culture writer Ta-Nehisi Coates (Jan. 2). The addition of West led to speculation, such as the suggestion from Paul Constant of the Seattle Review of Books that “it’s clear that Twitter is approaching a tipping point.”

As is typical for her, she made a very personal choice in a very public way, that had much broader implications.

All of this makes her a perfect match for the Emma Goldman Clinic’s annual fundraiser.

“[H]er attitude toward reproductive rights, sexuality, politics and feminism is brazen, enthusiastic and energetic,” said Bouvier. “She is outspoken and political in ways that complement both what we do at the clinic and what feminists have been fighting for for years.”

West’s performance at the Englert Theatre in Iowa City falls on Friday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. The clinic offers two tiers of ticket prices for the event, as it has for years. The standard ticket price is $60; student and low-income tickets are $25.

“Thanks to generous donations from local businesses, we are able to make the ticket cost tax-deductible,” said Bouvier. “This allows the entirety of the ticket prices to benefit the clinic.”

The ticket price goes to the deProsse Access Fund, which helps low-income clients cover the cost of care at Emma Goldman Clinic. Bouvier noted that the clinic is one of only about a dozen remaining members of the Feminist Abortion Network, a group of non-profit, independent health care providers.

“The independent nature of the clinic appeals to me, as I tend to prefer to offer my voice and support to entities that need these things most. People don’t often realize that an independent non-profit faces many of the same challenges, and also offers many of the same benefits, as an independently owned business, and I think it’s important to remind the community of this.”