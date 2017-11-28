Advertisement

Subscribe
to the
Weekender

Advertisement

Arrest warrant issued in Iowa City tire slashings

Posted by Paul Brennan | Nov 28, 2017 | Community/News
  • 14
    Shares

Illustration by Jordan Sellergren.

The Iowa City Police Department announced on Tuesday that an arrest warrant has been issued for Alexander Ruben Alvarado for the recent spree of tire slashings. According to an ICPD press release, Alvarado has admitted to slashing 42 tires in the southeast part of the city over three nights starting Nov. 14. The police said they also of have video surveillance footage of the 21-year-old in the act slashing tires with a pocket knife.

Alvarado is currently being held by U S. Marshals Service on an unrelated weapons charge. After he faces the federal charge, Alvarado will be transferred to the Johnson County Jail to face a charge of criminal mischief in the second degree for the tire slashings. The charge is a class D felony.

ICPD estimates that Alvarado did $6,300 in damage to the vehicles he vandalized.


  • 14
    Shares
Tags
,

Add a comment

*Please complete all fields correctly

Little Village is supported by:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Posted by paul-brennan
Shelter House’s winter programs, Housing First project fight homelessness in Johnson County
Shelter House, an Iowa City nonprofit that serves the needs of the homeless, has kicked off its Out of the Cold fundraising campaign.“It’s to support all of our winter programming...
Posted by emmalittlevillagemag-com
Nine local Etsy shops to browse this holiday season
Enjoy the convenience of online shopping while supporting local artists and entrepreneurs. These Iowa City and Cedar Rapids area Etsy shops offer everything from personalized art to vintage fashion to...
Posted by paul-brennan
Iowa’s Meredith Corporation will purchase Time, Inc., with help from the Koch brothers
Des Moines-based Meredith Communications—publisher of such magazines as Family Circle and Better Homes and Gardens—has struck a deal to purchase New York-based magazine publisher Time, Incorporated. If the sale is...