Advertisement

Subscribe
to the
Weekender

Advertisement

An entrepreneurial hangout in downtown Iowa City

Posted by Paul Osgerby | May 3, 2017 | Community/News

EntreFEST

Various venues — Thursday-Friday, May 4-5

Preparations underway for EntreFEST at Merge. — photo by Zak Neumann

In a self-described “collision” of the arts and technological innovation within business world, EntreFest will take hold of downtown Iowa City for a two-day series of meetups, conferences, workshops and more. Businesspeople from Iowa, and across the country, will join up from Thursday, May 4 to Friday, May 5 to provide insight and stoke motivation for entrepreneurs in the Cedar Rapids-Iowa City corridor. There will also be an early registration held the Wednesday evening prior. The entire package costs $385.

“We’re providing the opportunity to focus on both [the arts and entrepreneurship],” says Jill Wilkins, the event director of NewBo Innovation Collaborative, which is co-presenting EntreFEST along with Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance. “We want to draw unique groups of people together that wouldn’t necessarily cross paths.”

The pre-festival activities began in the Gabe’s Oasis beer garden Wednesday night at 7 p.m. Registration will be open between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Thursday morning at MERGE (136 S Dubuque St, on the Ped Mall), home to the Iowa City Area Development Group.

Keynote speakers for the event include Neil Blumenthal, co-founder and co-CEO of Warby Parker, a prescription glasses outlet with a social conscience; Elizabeth Caven, founder of the online marketplace UpCraft Club; Nick Saddock, who works in data center management and leadership at Google; Paul Singh, active speaker, formerly of @disruptioncorp; and Alicia Syrett, founder and CEO of Pantegrion Capital, a firm that seeks venture capital for early stage startups.

This year’s festival features women as over half the speakers, as well as various meetups focused on networking amongst women. Shonna Dorsey will speak about women in the technology sector. Lynn Allendorf, an instructor at the UI’s Tippie College of Business, will also speak about startups and pitching ideas. She began the Bedell Entrepreneurship Learning Laboratory in 2004 — something of a prototype for workshops pitching app ideas with a fast-paced turnaround — held in Iowa City every summer.

Breakout groups will meet up at various downtown locations, from the Iowa City Public Library to Iowa Chophouse to Beadology. Topics such as hiring/firing employees, refining pitches and the ins and outs of creating apps will be covered. A full schedule of events is available on the EntreFEST website.

EntreFEST will showcase multi-disciplined artists-as-entrepreneurs, such as Iowa craft brewers and even an Iowa-based cricket farmer (yes, for munching). On the technological front, cutting edge doodads will highlight futuristic thinking and the purposes they serve business models: virtual reality equipment, artificial intelligence (courtesy of Keith Adams at XBox) and a self-driving car.

Tags
, , ,

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS

Generously offered by businesses in the Iowa City area

Add a comment

*Please complete all fields correctly

Little Village is supported by:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles from Little Village

Posted by andrea-chapela
En Español: Beyond Borders: Iowa organizations work to include Latinx communities
En mayo del 2015 cuatro personas llegaron a West Liberty con cámaras y micrófonos para filmar las clases bilingües en español y en inglés en la escuela primaria y entrevistar...
Posted by letters
Letter to the editor: The sick and suffering deserve access to medical cannabis
I am writing in support of the use of cannabis for the sick and suffering people in the state of Iowa. I myself am in constant pain from being injured...
Posted by thomas-dean
UR Here: Creating community through communal creation of meaning
“Meet me by the Buddha statue.” If you’re from the Iowa City area, quite a lot of you would know our rendezvous point immediately if I said this to you....