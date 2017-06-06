Album Review: Broken Ones — Broken Ones

Broken Ones Broken Ones

The self-titled EP from Des Moines punk rockers Broken Ones, which dropped June 3 from Sump Pump records, is a fun, frenzied attack on the senses. The four tracks on the 7” barely break six minutes total, but they’re jam-packed with action.

On the first track — the comparatively lengthy “Like You” (which runs 2:08) — Broken Ones indulge in a rollicking sound with almost a southwestern, cowpunk feel. From there on out, though, it’s a steady, heady drive forward to the finish.

It’s easy to develop a new favorite on each listen — and a sitting with this demands several listens. Between the length and the drive, the only thing for it when hitting the end is to start again.

Broken Ones is candy for your ears, an aural sugar rush that makes you crave more. There’s nothing particularly groundbreaking here: It’s just really good punk rock, done right.

This article was originally published in Little Village issue 222.