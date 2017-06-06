Advertisement

Subscribe
to the
Weekender

Advertisement

Album Review: Broken Ones — Broken Ones

Posted by Genevieve Trainor | Jun 6, 2017 | Album Reviews, Arts & Entertainment

Broken Ones

Broken Ones
brokenones.bandcamp.com

The self-titled EP from Des Moines punk rockers Broken Ones, which dropped June 3 from Sump Pump records, is a fun, frenzied attack on the senses. The four tracks on the 7” barely break six minutes total, but they’re jam-packed with action.

On the first track — the comparatively lengthy “Like You” (which runs 2:08) — Broken Ones indulge in a rollicking sound with almost a southwestern, cowpunk feel. From there on out, though, it’s a steady, heady drive forward to the finish.

It’s easy to develop a new favorite on each listen — and a sitting with this demands several listens. Between the length and the drive, the only thing for it when hitting the end is to start again.

Broken Ones is candy for your ears, an aural sugar rush that makes you crave more. There’s nothing particularly groundbreaking here: It’s just really good punk rock, done right.

This article was originally published in Little Village issue 222.

Tags
, , ,
About The Author

Genevieve Trainor

Genevieve Trainor, Little Village's arts editor, feels that personal bios are a bitter distillation of her deep and abiding struggles between sincerity and sarcasm.

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS

Generously offered by businesses in the Iowa City area

Add a comment

*Please complete all fields correctly

Little Village is supported by:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles from Little Village

Posted by rob-cline
A-List: Out Loud! Author Series welcomes the rapid-fire flow of Kwame Alexander
When he’s excited about a subject, Kwame Alexander speaks in a rapid-fire flow, an improvised musical line that takes a theme and mines it for meaning and possibility. Take, for...
Astrology Forecast
Posted by astrology-forecast
Astrology forecast June 7-20
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): “When I grow up, I’m not sure what I want to be.” Have you ever heard that thought bouncing around your mind, Gemini? Or how about...
Posted by little-village
Lady Parts Justice League takes over The Mill on June 20
In June of 2012, Michigan State Rep. Lisa Brown was silenced on the floor of the Michigan State House for uttering the word “vagina” in context. What she should have...