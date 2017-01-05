Aesop Rock takes the stage at Blue Moose Jan. 9

Aesop Rock Blue Moose Tap House — Monday, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m.

San Francisco-based rapper, producer Aesop Rock takes the stage on Monday, Jan. 9 at Blue Moose Tap House. Tickets are $18-20. Known for his high production, dark humor and sobering vulnerability, Aesop Rock’s flow and lyrical prowess guarantee a show that will please fans of Astronautalis and Doomtree.

Aesop Rock has had a long career: he started as a Long Island kid with a sampler in the early ’90s before becoming a mainstay at the label Definitive Jux until their “indefinite hiatus” in 2010 and finally being signed to Rhymesayers Entertainment as a part of the Hail Mary Mallon’s rap collective in 2011. Rhymesayers hosts him in good company among rappers like Brother Ali and Atmosphere.

He will be promoting his seventh solo album, The Impossible Kid, for which an album-length, stop motion animation music video was made. The video is a shot-for-shot puppet recreation of Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining.

Aesop Rock will be joined by DJ Zone, Rob Sonic and Homeboy Sandman. DJ Zone, a Portland-based turntablist, has been active for over a decade, “destroying turntables for Hip Hop artists including Sleep, The Chicharones, Aesop Rock, Grayskul, XPerience, Eddie Valiant and Big Bang.” Rob Sonic, another member of Hail Mary Mallon, is poised to open but may even treat the audience to some HMM songs during Aesop Rock’s set. Homeboy Sandman is touring following the release of his eighth album, and third with LA’s Stones Throw Records, titled Kindness For Weakness.