Adoptable Pets of the Week: The lazy four of the cat colony room









The Iowa City Animal Center’s cat colony room is currently flush with kittens, but a second, makeshift colony room has sprouted across the hall to house the sociable but much slower band of adult cats.

Muppet is one of four cats currently occupying this room, which allows shelter residents to roam freely among other cats. Muppet is a mild-mannered ginger cat whose round face will quickly steal your heart.

Muppet and her roommates are rather introverted, but not exactly shy. They get along well with cats and humans alike, but are also independent homebodies. Savannah, for instance, is just as happy curled up on a quilt as chasing a feather toy. Her ginger coat is also exceptionally soft.

Ellie is balletic cat with a sweet demeanor, despite a rough background. Ellie sustained injuries to her face and left eye after being shot with a BB gun. Though it’s possible her vision has been diminished in one eye, Ellie has made a full recovery from the incident; she even bore a litter of kittens.

Cat colony rooms are great ways to socialize cats like Ellie who may otherwise struggle in the animal shelter. The rooms let cats interact with each other and potential adopters more easily, providing for deeper bonds, more space to express themselves and a higher likelihood of adoption.

But just because these cats can socialize at all hours of the day doesn’t mean they will. Curvaceous Fondue can most often be found resting in one of the room’s many beds and hidey holes. Loud noises, petting, turning the bed over on its side — nothing will shake Fondue’s resolve to get a full day’s rest. When he’s not catching up on beauty sleep or enjoying a meal, Fondue is a chummy companion.

Visit the shelter’s website for more information on adoption. To meet Muppet, Savannah, Ellie or Fondue, stop by the Iowa City Animal Center at 3910 Napoleon Ln between 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, or 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturdays.

The start of the holiday season means the start of the animal center’s winter supply drive, including the annual holiday open house. This year’s Holiday with the Hounds will take place Saturday, Dec. 16 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Every animal in the shelter will have a stocking hung on their kennel, and visitors are invited to fill them with donated items from the center’s wish list.

Cookies, hot chocolate and other festive party favors will be available, but the event will center on introducing potential adopters with their new family members. For more information, check out the Facebook event or call 319-356-5295 ext. 7.