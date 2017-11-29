Adoptable Pets of the Week: Chill cats Indigo and Sherri







Indigo

It’s not easy being the most mature person in the room, especially when you’re still a kid yourself. “Teenage” cat Indigo has his hands full with four rambuctious roommates, all younger kittens, in the cat colony room of the Iowa City Animal Center.

Indigo wasn’t always the cool and confident cat he is today. When he first came to the center, he was shy and fearful. But after a couple months with a foster family, Indigo warmed up — his hisses turned to purrs, and the once-nervous kitten has become a cuddly lap cat.

The de facto patriarch of the free-roaming colony room at only 5 months old, Indigo is lucky to get a moment of peace and quiet. Kittens Socks, Sneaky, Leo and Nitro will pounce and climb on one another and any visiting humans, keeping everyone on their toes. Indigo sits above the rest as a wise and worldly leader, but will melt back into the kitten he is once you start to rub his ears or the base of his tail.

Sherri

Watching Sherri battle a feather toy, you might not guess that she’s the cool and calm cat she is. The 2-year-old has a healthy appetite for play and fun, but would also make a great companion cat.

Sherri is jet black with a tuft of white on her chest and a little chip off the top of her left ear. She’s petite but proud, and will need to be the queen of her palace. If she shares a home with other cats and dogs, they will have to be more submissive animals, willing to follow alpha Sherri’s lead.

Like Indigo, Sherri likes to be scratched and pet with a bit of vigor. She’s one of those cats that can provide the perfect balance of energetic fun and snuggly love.

Visit the shelter’s website for more information on adoption. To meet Indigo or Sherri, stop by the Iowa City Animal Center at 3910 Napoleon Ln between 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, or 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturdays.

Thanksgiving at the animal center

The residents of the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center enjoyed their own version of Thanksgiving on Nov. 23. KCRG caught up with staff and volunteers who whipped up a special holiday feast for the dogs and cats.

The start of the holiday season means the start of the animal center’s winter supply drive, including the annual holiday open house. This year’s Holiday with the Hounds will take place Saturday, Dec. 16 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Every animal in the shelter will have a stocking hung on their kennel, and visitors are invited to fill them with donated items from the center’s wish list.

Cookies, hot chocolate and other festive party favors will be available, but the event will center on introducing potential adopters with their new family members. For more information, check out the Facebook event or call 319-356-5295 ext. 7.