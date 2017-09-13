Adoptable Pet of the Week: Rambo, the friendly Texan

Rambo — one of eight dogs the Iowa City Animal Center welcomed from Houston, Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey — has not let the storm, nor hundreds of miles of travel, dampen his spirits.

The one-year-old has been described by volunteers as “excited,” “athletic” and a “wild child” — one even speculated he’s training for the Olympics. His graceful trot, gallop and leap are certainly worthy to compete for an equestrian medal.

The lovable pup appears to be some form of Mountain Cur, a breed of working dog designed to hunt squirrels and raccoons, chasing game up trees or even in water.

But Rambo doesn’t have a hunter’s disposition. His sinewy limbs and short black, white and tan fur make him the perfect dog for long walks and backyard play.

Rambo can’t always control his energy — his new family could benefit from utilizing the free dog training classes voucher the Friends of the Animal Center Foundation is offering to his adopters. But outdoorsy and/or active humans (ideally with no cats) would be the perfect match for this black stallion from Texas.

Visit the shelter’s website for more information on adoption. To meet Rambo, stop by the Iowa City Animal Center at 3910 Napoleon Ln in Iowa City between 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, or 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

GOOD NEWS

Texan dogs find their Iowan homes

Last week, Doodle became the first Texas transfer to be adopted from the Iowa City Animal Center. Not long after, Zazu found a home as well. Zazu spent seven months at his shelter in Houston, but only a week at the Iowa City center.

Moxie meets her soul mates

Moxie, one of the senior dogs featured as an Adoptable Pet of the Week, also went home last week — fittingly, with a retired couple. Her adoption fee was sponsored by KCJJ Radio.

A record-breaking August

On the cat front, the Iowa City Animal Center announced on Sept. 8 that they had broken a record — 128 cats were adopted during their August cat promotion, the most adoptions ever in a single month (last August’s promotion yielded 120 adoptions).

Another of our former Adoptable Pets of the Week, Minty, has not managed to find her new family during the adoption extravaganza. Cat adopters: consider taking home this sweetheart cat.