Advertisement

Subscribe
to the
Weekender

Advertisement

Adoptable Pets of the Week: Kitty carolers of the Iowa City Animal Center

Posted by Emma McClatchey | Dec 22, 2017 | Community/News
  • 33
    Shares

Read saunters in his holiday best. — photo by Zak Neumann

After a successful Holiday for the Hounds party and donation drive last week, the cats of the Iowa City Animal Center are enjoying their new gifts, including a festive Christmas-y collar complete with jingle bells. Well, the staff and volunteers are enjoying it, at least.

Read takes the cake for the Iowa City Animal Center’s most vocal feline. — photo by Zak Neumann

The shelter is full of singing felines, most notably Read (named after center staff member, Jen Read). This 2.5-year-old tabby doesn’t do anything without singing his own soundtrack. Read also happens to be one of the world’s friendliest cats, and enjoys robust snuggles and scratches. He will headbutt and rub against his humans until the cows come home.

Gin takes a pause from hunting the elusive ball in his favorite toy. — photo by Zak Neumann

Ginger Gin is another caroler, singing a sweet song one minute and attacking a sparkly toy ball the next. Gin loves to play, but does so with grace and skill, making for mesmerizing viewing.

Star has a rare white blaze on her face. — photo by Zak Neumann

Star may not be a fan of the Christmas collar; watching her walk around uncomfortably in it is rather like watching a cat wearing kitten mittens. But even Star can’t deny that it makes her a merry sight. Star is a petite 1.5-year-old with an adorable white blaze on her forehead. Like the proverbial Star of Bethlehem, Star is gorgeous and awe-inspiring.

Star is ready to give Santa a hand. — photo by Zak Neumann

A very different black cat is Toby, far more quiet (and lazy) than his fellow Adoptable Pets of the Week. Toby may not be a go-getter — in fact, he is rather like a feline Eeyore — but he’s the kind of loving lap cat that goes perfectly with warm quilt, crackling fireplace and a cup of cocoa.

Toby is dreaming of a quiet, food-filled Christmas. — photo by Zak Neumann

Visit the shelter’s website for more information on adoption. To meet Read, Gin, Star and Toby, stop by the Iowa City Animal Center at 3910 Napoleon Ln between 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, or 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturdays. The shelter will be closed on Dec. 25.


  • 33
    Shares
Tags
, ,

Add a comment

*Please complete all fields correctly

Little Village is supported by:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Posted by Genevieve Trainor
Celebrating the jólabókaflóð tradition this year? Here’s how!
Jólabókaflóð, roughly translated as "Yule book flood" and pronounced (again, roughly) /yo-la-bok-a-flot/, originated in Iceland during World War II. Paper, unlike many other commodities, was not rationed during the war,...
Posted by Paul Brennan
Project Holiday has helped those in need enjoy a holiday meal for 30 years
Once again this year, the Crisis Center of Johnson County’s Project Holiday is helping those in need to enjoy an important part of the season: a special meal with their...
Posted by Lauren Shotwell
LGBTQ rights advocate Zach Wahls announces Iowa Senate run
Iowa City-native Zach Wahls, an advocate for LGBTQ rights and author of a bestselling book 'My Two Moms: Lessons of Love, Strength, and What Makes a Family,' announced his campaign...