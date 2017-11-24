Adoptable Pet of the Week: Jack the smiling dog and Peter the parakeet









Jack

All dogs are adorable, but there are few as photogenic as Jack. His face is so expressive and smiley, he’s like a living cartoon. And like a good cartoon, there is never a dull moment when he’s in the room.

Jack has been a resident of the Iowa City Animal Center since Oct. 9, and can quickly exhaust staff and volunteers with his play sessions. The mixed-breed puppy — Jack will celebrate his first birthday on Dec. 9 — is an active, happy-go-lucky dog, who is thoroughly devoted to his pink ball.

Despite being loving, playful and intelligent, Jack was surrendered by his previous family because he expressed resource-guarding behaviors. He could become possessive of food, toys and even the couch; when he felt his belongings were threatened by other dogs or people, he could become a little aggressive.

These behaviors have already subsided after his stay in the shelter, however — staff have used positive reenforcement training to make him more comfortable sharing resources.

Still, Jack’s adopters may need to make a few concessions. Other dogs and cats in the house should be nonconfrontational and comfortable with an energetic roommate. Children should be taught not to take toys or food out from under Jack’s nose, and need to be able to recognize when he has become overstimulated. His new family should also be able to devote time to daily walks, runs and/or playtime with Jack — which, really, is no chore with a dog this delightful.

Because he is so smart, Jack is easily trainable and could be taught some amazing tricks. He’s not shy with affection, and will make a playmate out of everyone he meets. If your life could use an infusion of joy, befriend this adorable puppy.

Peter

The Iowa City Animal Center doesn’t get a lot of birds, but when they do, it’s often because the bird has been found roaming around the Iowa City area — a place tropical birds like Peter have no business being.

Peter, a gorgeous yellow, green and blue parakeet, was picked up around town, apparently after having escaped or been set loose by a previous owner. He has a lovely voice, and is lighting up the room he shares with two bunnies, three guinea pigs and a hamster. Birds are lovely and smart companions, but first-time bird owners may want to do some research before taking one home. Shelter staff are happy to provide any information and resources you may need.

Visit the shelter’s website for more information on adoption. To meet Jack or Peter, stop by the Iowa City Animal Center at 3910 Napoleon Ln. between 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, or 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturdays.

Update: Godiva and Sable are home!

Last week’s Adoptable Pets — “people cats” Godiva and Sable — both went home this week. They are no doubt grateful to be amongst humans in a palace of their own.

Have you adopted one of our featured pets? We’d love to catch up with them! Email emma@littlevillagemag.com with any photos of and stories about your new family member. With your permission, we will share them with the fellow animal-lovers of our community.