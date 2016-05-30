A world of imaginary birds: Exhibition features the work of Vivian Hahn

Opening Reception: Vivian Hahn Faith United Church of Christ — Saturday, June 4 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, June 4 from 2–4 p.m., Faith United Church of Christ (1609 Deforest Ave, Iowa City) will be hosting an opening reception for the work of local artist Vivian Hahn.

Refreshments will be served at the reception and works will be available for purchase. This exhibition marks Hahn’s first solo show.

“I was and still am in awe of her creativity and extremely beautiful and unique way of seeing the world. The best art is the kind that makes you feel a way that you’ve never felt before. It creates it’s own unique emotion, transports you to a place that didn’t exist before.” said Grace Locke Ward, Activities Supervisor at Employment Systems.

Hahn’s vibrant works focus on real and imagined portraits and images of nature, most significantly birds. She has four pet birds and promises that they will be present at the reception. The show will be up through the month of June.

“It might take me hours upon hours to do a picture, but I keep right on working at it and the more I work on it the better I get,” said the artist. “I feel happier the better my art is. I’ve been working on this for years. This art show has works that span decades.”