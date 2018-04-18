Bassnectar, Future to perform at 515 Alive music festival in Des Moines







515 Alive Music Festival Water Works Park, Des Moines — Friday, Aug. 17 – Saturday, Aug. 18

Des Moines’ 515 Alive music festival has released its 2018 line-up.

The 16th annual fest will have a fuller schedule than past iterations, with Bassnectar and Future topping the bill. Other performers include RL Grime, Ganja White Night, Cashmere Cat, Lil Xan, Trippie Redd, Denzel Curry and Maxo Kream.

515 Alive was founded as a response to the rise of highly commercial music festivals across the country. The event in Des Moines’ Water Works Park highlights electronic music, urban arts and “breaking boundaries.” On their website, organizers say the 2018 fest, held Aug. 17-18, will feature an “all new stage build, bigger sound systems, massive light & laser shows, new fan experiences, more art showcases and a new breed of enthusiasm from its supporters.”

Tickets are on sale now. A two-day general admission pass costs $99.95, with about $20 in additional fees and tax; a two-day VIP pass runs $159.99, plus around $31 in fees and tax, and includes access to the VIP lounge, bar, elevated viewing platform, air-conditioned bathrooms and more.

On-site camping was introduced in 2017 and will be available again this summer. Festival-goers 18 years or older may camp out in Water Works park, enjoy free parking and early access to the festival grounds. Camping spots are limited, however, and only about 30 percent of 515 Alive attendees will have the privilege.

Camping passes, on sale now, range from $49.99-$79.99, with additional fees.

Bassnectar is the stage name of Lorin Ashton, a DJ and producer from California active since the ’90s. Known for bangers like “Bass Head” and a remix of Ellie Goulding’s “Lights,” Bassnectar has attracted fans at festivals from Burning Man to Bonnaroo to Coachella.

Nayvadius Wilburn, called Future, is an Atlanta-born rapper who makes creative use of Auto-Tune and a dreary trap sound. His collaborations with fellow hip-hop artists have been highly successful, including his work with Drake on their 2015 mixtape What a Time to Be Alive and Drake’s Grammy-nominated album Views. Future founded his own record label Freebandz in 2011.