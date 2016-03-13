Advertisement

LV Recommends: 4 places to eat in the Iowa City area for those with fastidious diets

Posted by Little Village | Mar 13, 2016 | Bread & Butter Dining Guide, Dining Recommendations
New Pioneer Co-op, Iowa City

Eating clean doesn’t have to mean doing without. These local establishments happily cater to those with dietary restrictions.

Monica’s

303 2nd St., Coralville

Inviting, comfortable, casual but classy, Monica’s offers a large and hearty menu, highlighting two things that most gluten-free eaters have long forgotten: pizza and pasta. Waiters are more than prepared to accommodate dietary restrictions; servers will bring warm gluten-free rolls with butter in place of the standard bread basket. The portions of pasta (with gluten-free noodles) are heaping, and the Bolognese in particular is spot-on, drenched in rich, meaty tomato sauce with fresh herbs. The pasta, by the way, is perfectly cooked and doesn’t even hint at its true gluten-free nature. Monica’s pizza is also worth mentioning. You’ll find the Margherita pizza on (gluten-free crust) to be generously cheesed, fresh and hot, with fresh tomatoes and herbs as well. Again, portions are plentiful, so don’t feel defeated if you need to pack up the last of your meal to enjoy later on; the leftovers are just as good the next day. Overall, Monica’s succeeds at being a restaurant all eaters can truly enjoy.

New Pioneer Food Co-op

3338 Center Point Rd. N.E., Cedar Rapids
22 S. Van Buren St., Iowa City
1101 2nd St., Coralville

Cooperative grocery stores such as New Pioneer have always been on the cutting edge, bringing the people the dietary alternatives. Today, the co-­op remains a reliable source of high­ quality organic, non­-GMO, all­-natural and specialty foods. It is easy and enjoyable to shop for your groovy, enlightened or allergy restricted diet without fear, at any of the three locations. Trust that there are vegan and gluten-free options in every section of the store, marked with special shelf tags, and the bakery produces a few delicious treats which are wheat-­free or vegan. If you’re having an off day, or ate something off the wrong menu, the Wellness aisle and its wise staff carries a terrific assortment of anti-­inflammatory herbs, intestinal cleanses, superfood supplements, probiotics, bitters and herbs to help your weary guts untie themselves.

New Pioneer Co-op, Iowa City

New Pioneer Food Co-op, Iowa City

Zeppelin’s Bar and Grill

5300 Edgewood Rd. Ste 500, Cedar Rapids

Zeppelin’s Bar and Grill offers upscale casual dining in a contemporary, open, inviting location. While a strong majority of patrons can enjoy their meal without any dietary restrictions, the staff at Zeppelin’s are more than accommodating to diners with gluten-intolerance. They’ve created an entirely separate menu with choices ranging from appetizers to entrées and sandwiches, beverages and desserts and all that falls between. Selections on this menu don’t feel like an afterthought as sometimes is the case—each dish sounds delicious, flavorful, and considered. For those in search of a notable restaurant that can easily satisfy everyone’s specific needs, look no further than Zeppelin’s.

Trumpet Blossom Café

310 E. Prentiss St, Iowa City

As the area’s only strictly vegan restaurant, Trumpet Blossom shines a spotlight on sustainable eating and boasts plentiful local and organic options. Chef and Owner Katy Meyer makes divine vegan fare and works hard to change the standard association to this modified way of eating. With a rotating seasonal menu and selections like Creamy Cashew Nachos (blue corn tortilla chips topped with creamy cashew cheese sauce, black beans, fresh greens and pickled hot peppers, served with a side of cilantro lime crème &amp; mango-habanero salsa), Trumpet Blossom’s food is nourishing to both body and soul.

Trumpet Blossom Café, Iowa City

Trumpet Blossom Café, Iowa City

