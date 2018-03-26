2018 Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) guide for the Iowa City area

Community Supported Agriculture, or CSA, allows community members to purchase shares, or memberships, with area farms. Community contribution early in the season lets farmers properly gauge the community’s needs for the coming season, and community members receive CSA shares of farm-fresh product, without paying the overhead required by retail sales. If you might be interested in participating in a CSA, many farmers require commitments early in the season; you are encouraged to contact area CSA farms as soon as possible, for more information and to purchase shares.

Abbe Hills Garden Mt. Vernon

319-895-6924

abbehills.com Contents: Vegetables, eggs

Season: Late May through the middle of October

Distribution: Mt. Vernon Ambleside Farm Onslow

319-310-2210

ambleside-farm.com Contents: Vegetables, greens, melons, pasta

Season: Year-round

Distribution: Monticello, Dyersville, Dubuque Bass Family Farms Mt. Vernon, IA

319-895-6480

bassfarms.org Contents: Vegetables, fruit, herbs

Season: April/May through November

Distribution: Cedar Rapids, Mt. Vernon, Iowa City Bountiful Harvest Farm Solon, IA

319-512-644-1623

ascharny@me.com or

dschwab@southslope.net Contents: Fruit, vegetables, eggs

Season: May through October

Distribution: Iowa City, Solon Ebersole Cattle Co. Kellerton

515-971-8462

ebersolecattleco.com Contents: Beef

Season: Year-round

Distribution: Iowa City, Des Moines Echollective Mechanicsville

319-325-3910

echollectivecsa.blogspot.com Contents: Vegetables, melons, herbs, herbal tinctures and salves

Season: Varying packages available year-round

Distribution: Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Quad Cities Family Farm CSA Iowa City

319-936-1317 Contents: Vegetables, fruits, herbs

Season: Late May/early June through mid-September

Distribution: Iowa City and Solon Garden on the Prairie Tama

641-484-2052 Contents: Vegetables, fruits, herbs, hops, beef, dairy, eggs, honey, syrup, jams and jellies

Season: Early May through early August

Distribution: Tama Given Gardens Decorah

563-382-3216 Contents: Vegetables, herbs, flowers

Season: June through October

Distribution: Cedar Rapids and Decorah Grass Run Farms Dorchester

563-492-3400

grassrunfarms.com Contents: Beef, pork

Season: May through September

Distribution: Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Coralville Grinnell Heritage Farm Grinnell

641-990-0018

grinnellheritagefarm.com Contents: Vegetables, herbs, greens

Season: Year-round

Distribution: Grinnell, Cedar Rapids, Des Moines, Iowa City Hue Hill Farm Iowa City

319-339-0624 Contents: Bread, herbs, vegetables, eggs, chicken

Season: Late April through December

Distribution: Iowa City and Cedar Rapids Kroul Farms Mt. Vernon, IA

(319) 895-8944

kroulfarms.com Fruit, Vegetables, pumpkins, firewood

Season: April through October

Distribution: Mt. Vernon, Solon, Coralville Local Harvest CSA Solon

319-929-5032

zjfarms.com Contents: Organic vegetables, bread, eggs, flowers

Season: Late April through December

Distribution: Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, North Liberty and Solon Life is Sweet Iowa City

319-430-7855

zjfarms.com Contents: Bread, baked goods, granola

Season: May to October

Distribution: Iowa City Maharishi Vedic City CSA Fairfield

641-919-7010

mvccsa.com Contents: Vegetables, fruit, herbs, greens

Season: Year-round

Distribution: Des Moines, Iowa City, Fairfield, Ottumwa, Vedic City and Washington The Millet Seed Farm Iowa City

319-471-0807

themilletseed.com Contents: Vegetables, herbs, fruits, mushrooms, ferments and cider

Season: May through November

Distribution: Iowa City Oak Hill Acres Atalissa

319-560-4826 (cell)

563-946-2304 (home)

oakhillacres.com Contents: Vegetables, greens, herbs, honey, eggs

Season: May through October

Distribution: Coralville, Iowa City, Muscatine, Quad Cities and West Liberty Salt Fork Farms Solon

319-270-3449

saltforkfarms.com Contents: Vegetables, fruits, herbs, eggs, chicken, flowers

Season: May through November

Distribution: Iowa City, Solon Sass Family Farm Riverside

319-648-3788

sassfamilyfarm.com Contents: Vegetables, herbs, eggs, jams and jellies, honey, baked goods

Season: May through October

Distribution: Riverside Small Frye Farm Maysville | 319-936-1216

smallfryefarm.com Contents: Vegetables, fruits, herbs, flowers

Season: April/May through November

Distribution: Quad Cities and Iowa City Supernatural Organics Marion

319-210-1390

supernaturalorganics.com Contents: Vegetables, greens, herbs

Season: Early June through mid-October

Distribution: Cedar Rapids, Hiawatha and Marion TD n’ Guy Garden Oasis Coggon

319-435-8588

tdnguy.com Contents: Vegetables, whole chickens, eggs

Season: Varying packages year-round

Distribution: Coggon, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Point, Manchester, Independence, Iowa City The Little Red Barn Vinton

319-361-2169

littleredbarncsa.com Contents: Vegetables, pork, beef, poultry, eggs

Season: May through October

Distribution: Vinton Wild Woods Farm Iowa City

wildwoodscsa.com

kate.wildwoodsfarm@gmail.com Contents: Vegetables and herbs

Season: June-September, October-November

Distribution: Iowa City, Solon

Get to know: Urban Greens

Hidden away in a home on College Street, business partners Ted Myers and Chad Treloar have brought their business idea to life. Masters of hydroponic gardening, a method of growing plants without soil, in a water solvent, the pair has brought a bit of the farm to the city. Growing sprouts, micro-greens and lettuce in an unused portion of their basement, Myers and Treloar have turned an under-utilized space into a food-production facility.

Step into Urban Green’s below-ground operation and you’re greeted with a heavy wall of humidity, the unexpected fragrance of growing plant life and bright light as if you were outside on a sunny day. Their original operation was housed in a small room in the back of the basement, but recently, the business has grown and expanded into something bigger and better.

After knocking out a few walls, their modular growing system now occupies a larger portion of the basement and has allowed Myers and Treloar to scale up their operation.

Previously, the pair sold their sprouts and micro-greens directly to consumers at the Iowa City Farmers Market and to a few restaurants in Iowa City. Now, with increased production capacity, Urban Greens has expanded their offerings and taken on new clients selling their pre-packed mixes of micro-greens in grocery stores and to additional restaurant partners in the area.

Get to know: Echollective Farm

If you know you want local, fresh food every week and you love to cook, participating in Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) makes so much sense. CSA’s are a better monetary value than simply shopping at the farmers market or buying from your local co-op, and they provide crucial support and seed money to farmers who invest many months planning and growing the food that will one day be on your plate. A CSA also helps you connect with our seasonal and local food system and assures you will have plenty of healthy produce in your diet.

Echollective is one of the many local CSA services available to consumers in Iowa City and Cedar Rapids. Owners Derek Roller and Molly Schintler say, “…committing to support a farmer by taking part in a CSA is the single best way to support local farmers and the local food system.”

Echollective offers customers a choice of what to include in their weekly produce box. Each week, members might get the choice of a few bundles of collards, arugula, chard or other greens, a few different bunches of parsley, mint, rosemary, chives or basil and a wide variety of other produce that may include cabbage, leeks, heirloom tomatoes, beets and sweet potatoes.

Known especially for their delicious asparagus in the spring, additional selections range from sweet heirloom tomatoes, garlic and shitake mushrooms, to colorful mouthwatering root vegetables. While you’re choosing your produce, be sure to chat with Derek and Molly for recipe ideas and learn about their latest favorite seasonal dishes.