2018 Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) guide for the Iowa City area

Community Supported Agriculture, or CSA, allows community members to purchase shares, or memberships, with area farms. Community contribution early in the season lets farmers properly gauge the community’s needs for the coming season, and community members receive CSA shares of farm-fresh product, without paying the overhead required by retail sales. If you might be interested in participating in a CSA, many farmers require commitments early in the season; you are encouraged to contact area CSA farms as soon as possible, for more information and to purchase shares.
Abbe Hills Garden
319-895-6924
abbehills.com
Season: Late May through the middle of October
Distribution: Mt. Vernon
Ambleside Farm
319-310-2210
ambleside-farm.com
Season: Year-round
Distribution: Monticello, Dyersville, Dubuque
Bass Family Farms
319-895-6480
bassfarms.org
Season: April/May through November
Distribution: Cedar Rapids, Mt. Vernon, Iowa City
Bountiful Harvest Farm
319-512-644-1623
ascharny@me.com or
dschwab@southslope.net
Season: May through October
Distribution: Iowa City, Solon
Ebersole Cattle Co.
515-971-8462
ebersolecattleco.com
Season: Year-round
Distribution: Iowa City, Des Moines
Echollective
319-325-3910
echollectivecsa.blogspot.com
Season: Varying packages available year-round
Distribution: Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Quad Cities
Family Farm CSA
319-936-1317
Season: Late May/early June through mid-September
Distribution: Iowa City and Solon
Garden on the Prairie
641-484-2052
Season: Early May through early August
Distribution: Tama
Given Gardens
563-382-3216
Season: June through October
Distribution: Cedar Rapids and Decorah
Grass Run Farms
563-492-3400
grassrunfarms.com
Season: May through September
Distribution: Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Coralville
Grinnell Heritage Farm
641-990-0018
grinnellheritagefarm.com
Season: Year-round
Distribution: Grinnell, Cedar Rapids, Des Moines, Iowa City
Hue Hill Farm
319-339-0624
Season: Late April through December
Distribution: Iowa City and Cedar Rapids
Kroul Farms
(319) 895-8944
kroulfarms.com
Season: April through October
Distribution: Mt. Vernon, Solon, Coralville
Local Harvest CSA
319-929-5032
zjfarms.com
Season: Late April through December
Distribution: Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, North Liberty and Solon
Life is Sweet
319-430-7855
zjfarms.com
Season: May to October
Distribution: Iowa City
Maharishi Vedic City CSA
641-919-7010
mvccsa.com
Season: Year-round
Distribution: Des Moines, Iowa City, Fairfield, Ottumwa, Vedic City and Washington
The Millet Seed Farm
319-471-0807
themilletseed.com
Season: May through November
Distribution: Iowa City
Oak Hill Acres
319-560-4826 (cell)
563-946-2304 (home)
oakhillacres.com
Season: May through October
Distribution: Coralville, Iowa City, Muscatine, Quad Cities and West Liberty
Salt Fork Farms
319-270-3449
saltforkfarms.com
Season: May through November
Distribution: Iowa City, Solon
Sass Family Farm
319-648-3788
sassfamilyfarm.com
Season: May through October
Distribution: Riverside
Small Frye Farm
smallfryefarm.com
Season: April/May through November
Distribution: Quad Cities and Iowa City
Supernatural Organics
319-210-1390
supernaturalorganics.com
Season: Early June through mid-October
Distribution: Cedar Rapids, Hiawatha and Marion
TD n’ Guy Garden Oasis
319-435-8588
tdnguy.com
Season: Varying packages year-round
Distribution: Coggon, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Point, Manchester, Independence, Iowa City
The Little Red Barn
319-361-2169
littleredbarncsa.com
Season: May through October
Distribution: Vinton
Wild Woods Farm
wildwoodscsa.com
kate.wildwoodsfarm@gmail.com
Season: June-September, October-November
Distribution: Iowa City, Solon
Get to know: Urban Greens
Hidden away in a home on College Street, business partners Ted Myers and Chad Treloar have brought their business idea to life. Masters of hydroponic gardening, a method of growing plants without soil, in a water solvent, the pair has brought a bit of the farm to the city. Growing sprouts, micro-greens and lettuce in an unused portion of their basement, Myers and Treloar have turned an under-utilized space into a food-production facility.
Step into Urban Green’s below-ground operation and you’re greeted with a heavy wall of humidity, the unexpected fragrance of growing plant life and bright light as if you were outside on a sunny day. Their original operation was housed in a small room in the back of the basement, but recently, the business has grown and expanded into something bigger and better.
After knocking out a few walls, their modular growing system now occupies a larger portion of the basement and has allowed Myers and Treloar to scale up their operation.
Previously, the pair sold their sprouts and micro-greens directly to consumers at the Iowa City Farmers Market and to a few restaurants in Iowa City. Now, with increased production capacity, Urban Greens has expanded their offerings and taken on new clients selling their pre-packed mixes of micro-greens in grocery stores and to additional restaurant partners in the area.
Get to know: Echollective Farm
If you know you want local, fresh food every week and you love to cook, participating in Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) makes so much sense. CSA’s are a better monetary value than simply shopping at the farmers market or buying from your local co-op, and they provide crucial support and seed money to farmers who invest many months planning and growing the food that will one day be on your plate. A CSA also helps you connect with our seasonal and local food system and assures you will have plenty of healthy produce in your diet.
Echollective is one of the many local CSA services available to consumers in Iowa City and Cedar Rapids. Owners Derek Roller and Molly Schintler say, “…committing to support a farmer by taking part in a CSA is the single best way to support local farmers and the local food system.”
Echollective offers customers a choice of what to include in their weekly produce box. Each week, members might get the choice of a few bundles of collards, arugula, chard or other greens, a few different bunches of parsley, mint, rosemary, chives or basil and a wide variety of other produce that may include cabbage, leeks, heirloom tomatoes, beets and sweet potatoes.
Known especially for their delicious asparagus in the spring, additional selections range from sweet heirloom tomatoes, garlic and shitake mushrooms, to colorful mouthwatering root vegetables. While you’re choosing your produce, be sure to chat with Derek and Molly for recipe ideas and learn about their latest favorite seasonal dishes.