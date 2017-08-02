Tribute is an annual runway show on par with some of the top fashion events throughout the world.

Usually held in St. Louis, Tribute (created by Jeff and Mary Clarke of Mother Model Management) changed its location this year to honor where it all began, twenty years ago, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where Mary Clarke launched the agency with her “discovery” of Ashton Kutcher.

The Saturday, July 30 event brought top-caliber models who have walked the runway for Versace, Victoria’s Secret and Gucci to the Veterans Memorial Building in downtown Cedar Rapids. Many of the models were Iowa natives who have traveled the globe with Mother Model Management, adding to the emotion of the show as something of a homecoming.

Little Village was granted exclusive access to the event by Buzz Salon. The Iowa City salon teamed up with Davenport’s Haus of Heir and Dollup Beauty to complete the looks on these models. With styles blending the vibrant colors of the ’80s with the more muted tones of a ‘Quaker’ look, Tribute stylist Tia Reagan crafted an array of outfits for over 30 models, who walked the runway with spunk and grace.

Amongst these behind-the-scenes exclusives is Oribe educator and hairstylist Nathan Nguyen. Nathan flew in from San Jose, California to teach his techniques to Iowa hairstylists at Tribute. Nguyen’s attention to detail and respect for the craft showed, as he sculpted hair with delicate precision while teaching new techniques to local stylists.